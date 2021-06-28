Everything you need to know about MTG Forgotten Realms Commander decks

A total of four preconstructed Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Commander decks will be released in July, featuring four hero and four monster Legendary cards in each deck.

These four preconstructed Commander decks will have two Legendary commanders in each. They’re scheduled to be released on July 23 with the global launch of Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms (AFR). Four of those commanders were revealed today via Verhey’s Good Morning Magic. The four that weren’t spoiled are all Monster types, while the face cards that were revealed are all Heroes. Players can check out the remaining AFR Commander spoilers on July 2.

Here’s every AFR Commander deck:

Planar Portal (RB)

Image via WotC, Illustrated by Yongjae Choi

Prosper, Tome-Bound is the face hero for Planar Portal, a Red and Black deck. Prosper is a Legendary warlock who claims his power was gained from winning a bet against an unnamed supernatural being, according to Verhey. The remaining Planar Portal spoilers will take place via MTG Goldfish on July 2.

Draconic Rage (RG)

Image via WotC, Illustrated by Svetlin Velinov

Draconic Rage is a Red and Green deck with Vrondiss, Rage of Ancients as the hero face commander. Vrondiss is a Legendary barbarian. The AFR commander spoilers for Draconic Rage will be revealed via Loading Ready Run on July 2.

Dungeons of Death (WUB)

Image via WotC, Illustrated by Ryan Pancoast

Seferis of the Hidden Ways is the face commander for the three-color Dungeons of Death deck. Knowledge gained from ancient tombs and lore fuel Seferis’ powers within the White, Blue, and Black AFR commander deck. Full spoilers for Dungeons of Death will be released via MTG Muddstah on July 2.

Aura of Courage (GWU)

Image via WotC, Illustrated by Johannes Voss

Aura of Courage, like Dungeons of Death, is also a three-color preconstructed commander deck. Galea, Kindler of Hope is the face commander for the build, a Paladin who brings light everywhere she goes. Players can discover the remaining content within Aura of Courage via The Command Zone on July 2.

A digital release for AFR is scheduled to take place on July 8. The global release, which will include the four preconstructed Commander decks, is set for July 23. This article will be updated on July 2 to included all cards within each deck.