Everything you need to know about December 2021 MTG Arena Open: Draft

The first Magic: The Gathering Arena Open Limited Draft event will take place in early December, showcasing gameplay within Innistrad: Crimson Vow Draft.

Scheduled to take place from Dec. 4 to 5, the VOW Arena Draft will feature gem rewards and up to $2,500 in cash. MTG Arena players participating in the tournament will draft via eight-person pods. And players can choose to compete in either best-of-one or best-of-three for the first day of competition. WotC will match Arena Open players with VOW Premier Draft and Traditional Draft players to “ensure drafts begin quickly and eight players per Draft pod can be reached.”

Competitors must be at least 18 years old and have either a Wizards, DCI, or i-Payout account to earn monetary rewards. The December 2021 MTG Arena Open will take place over the course of two days, with seven wins in best-of-one or four wins in best-of-three advancing competitors to the second day. Players can enter the first day as many times as they want upon paying the entry fee.

Here’s everything you need to know about the December 2021 MTG Arena Open: Draft.

Day one, MTG Arena Open: Draft

All players who enter the MTG Arena Open Draft will receive a Golden Goblet card sleeve. Sign-ups for the first day start at 8am CT and end at 5am CT on Dec. 5. Players have three hours to complete a run following the cut-off time. An entry fee of 5,000 gems or 25,000 gold is required to compete in the MTG Arena Open Draft from Dec. 4 to 5.

Here are the best-of-one rewards:

Zero to four wins: No reward

Five wins: 1,000 gems

Six wins: 2,500 gems

Seven wins: Day two token

Here are the best-of-three rewards:

Zero wins: No reward

One win: 1,000 gems

Two wins: 3,000 gems

Three wins: 5,000 gems

Four wins: Day two token

Day two, MTG Arena Open: Draft

Only players who received a day two MTG Arena Open token can participate in the second day of the tournament. Sign-ups start at 10am CT and no new matches will take place after 7pm CT on Dec. 5. The final day of the Arena Open Draft is best-of-three until players hit eight wins or two losses.

Here are the rewards for the second day of the MTG Arena Open Draft: