Wizards of the Coast recently restructured the Magic: The Gathering esports 2020 season. Only one Mythic Invitational will take place this year.

A total of three Mythic Invitationals were originally scheduled for 2020 in Magic esports. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s now only one that will take place from Aug. 28 to 30 via MTG Arena. And for the first time in Magic history, the format for the Mythic Invitational is in Historic Constructed.

Here’s everything you need to know about 2020 MTG Arena Mythic Invitational.

MTG Mythic Invitational 2020

The original format for the three Mythic Invitationals was Standard Constructed, each with a $750,000 total prize pool. Mythic Invitational 2020 is now being played in Historic Constructed with a total prize pool of $250,000.

Format

The only format being played at the MTG Arena 2020 Mythic Invitational is Historic Constructed best-of-three via Swiss and top-eight playoff rounds.

A total of 14 Swiss rounds in Historic Constructed.

Day one contains seven Swiss rounds with the players who have 12 or more match points advancing to day two.

Day two will consist of seven Swiss rounds of Historic Constructed followed by the top-eight playoffs.

The top-16 players competing in the Mythic Invitational will advance to the 2020 season Grand Finals.

Prizes

A total prize pool of $250,000 has been revealed by WotC, but a full breakdown of the rewards hasn’t been released at this time.

First place will earn $10,000.

The minimum prize earned is $1,000 with prizes paid out to all players competing.

Who’s invited?

Players who already qualified for the May and October Mythic Invitational have been invited to compete, along with Mythic point earners and those in the MPL and Rivals League.

All Magic Pro League and Rivals League players.

Players who qualified for the May and October Mythic Invitational.

Discretionary Invites determined by WotC.

Players who had 10-wins in the May and June Mythic Qualifiers.

Competitors invited to the Rivals League based on Mythic Points earned in 2020 partial season.

The top-eight Mythic Point ranked players following those invited to the Rivals League in the 2020 partial season.

Broadcast

Broadcast information hasn’t been released by WotC at this time. The original three Mythic Invitationals had broadcast plans but were at a set location, despite being played on MTG Arena. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, players will compete from their homes. Once WotC reveals its broadcast plans, Dot Esports will update this section.