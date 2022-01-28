Everything in the MTGA Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty pre-order bundles

Either will have you ready to go as soon as the set comes out.

Wizards of the Coast today released more information on Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming set, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, which will be available for players on MTGA in less than two weeks, and as is tradition, there are a couple of pre-order bundles players can purchase for a limited time.

Unveiled today, players have 13 days to buy The Wanderer Pack bundle and Kaito Play bundle. Each costs $49.99 and can only be purchased with real money, not in-game currency.

Each of the two bundles was created with a different type of player in mind. The Wanderer bundle is loaded with booster packs, which is ideal for players that are looking to fill their card collection with as many Neon Dynasty cards in the quickest and most cost-efficient way possible.

Screengrab via MTGA

In contrast, the Kaito bundle has cosmetics and event tokens for players who enjoy leveling up through the Mastery Pass by doing limited format events. Along with a handful of Draft and Sealed tokens, the bundle also gives players access to the Neon Dynasty Mastery Pass, which typically costs 3,400 gems.

In terms of pure value, the contents from each of these bundles would typically cost more than $49.99 if you priced them out individually, but they will only be available until Feb. 10 when Neon Dynasty drops on MTGA. Here are all of the goodies you get from each of the two bundles:

The Wanderer Pack Bundle

50 Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty booster packs

The Wandering Emperor card

The Wandering Emperor card style

The Wandering Emperor card sleeve

Kaito Play Bundle