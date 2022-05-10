Everything about the May Magic: The Gathering Arena Open

The Magic: The Gathering Arena Open for the month of May will feature gameplay via Streets of New Capenna Limited Sealed and Draft.

Scheduled to take place from May 14 to 15, all Magic players who are 18 years of age or older may compete in the Arena Open to earn up to $2,500 in prize money. The entry fee for an Arena Open is 25,000 gold or 5,000 gems, and all players who enter will earn a Urabrask, Heretic Praetor Phyrexian card style. Eligible players will compete over the course of two days, with the first day featuring New Capenna Sealed events and day two showcasing New Capenna Traditional Draft.

How to compete in the May Magic Arena Open?

Upon paying the entry fee for the Magic Arena Open, players may start competing on May 14 at 8am CT, with sign-ups ending at 5am CT on May 15. Once the deadline ends, players will have three hours to complete their run. All players must be 18 years of age or older to compete.

Day one offers best-of-one and best-of-three events in SNC Sealed. Players who compete in best-of-one must earn seven wins or three losses to advance onto day two and best-of-three players will need to earn four wins or one loss.

The second day of the Magic Arena Open will showcase best-of-three New Capenna Draft, with an entry window taking place between 8am and 10am CT on May 15. All players who advanced to the second day must join curing this event window. Players can earn up to eight wins and two losses during day two, along with up to $2,500.

What are the May Magic Arena Open prizes and rewards?

All players who compete during the first day of the Magic Arena Open can earn gems as rewards and an invite to the second day of competition.

Best-of-one SNC Sealed Arena Open rewards

Zero to four wins: No rewards

Five wins: 1,000 gems

Six wins: 2,500 gems

Seven wins: 5,000 gems and an invite to day two.

Best-of-three SNC Sealed Arena Open rewards

Zero wins: No reward

One win: 1,500 gems

Two wins: 3,000 gems

Three wins: 3,000 gems

Four wins: 6,000 games and an invite to day two.

Day two Magic Arena Open SNC Draft rewards and prizes

The second day of the May Magic Arena Open is only in the SNC Traditional best-of-three Draft format. Players can earn gems and cash as rewards.