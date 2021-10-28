Every type of MTG Innistrad: Crimson Vow alternative art card style

Olivia, Crimson Bride Fang Showcase Art Sorin the Mirthless Fang Showcase Art Sorin the Mirthless Dracula Series Olivia, Crimson Bride Dracula Series Thalia, Guardian of Thraben Showcase Eternal Night Art Voldaren Bloodcaster Bloodbat Summoner Sundown Pass Stormcarved Coast Shattered Sanctum Dreamroot Cascade Deathcap Glade

Alternative art card styles are returning to Magic: The Gathering within the upcoming Innistrad: Crimson Vow set, featuring a new showcase frame and the Dracula card style series.

Releasing globally on Nov. 19 and digitally on Nov. 11, Innistrad: Crimson Vow (VOW) focuses on vampires, with a wedding involving Olivia Voldaren as the story backdrop. Blood petals are featured throughout the artwork in VOW, flavorfully incorporating the power of blood and the new Blood Token mechanic.

Eternal Night showcase frames return, featured on all legendary creatures who aren’t vampires. Basic lands within VOW will also have the Eternal Night showcase art and Borderless lands return with the completion of Rare lands introduced within MID. Planeswalkers will have borderless art versions, along with a Fang card style version just for Sorin the Mirthless.

Every VOW vampire can have showcase Fang frames and there’s a special Dracula card style series that taps into traditional vampire folklore. Here are all of the set’s alternative art card styles.

VOW Fang frame

Sorin the Mirthless Fang Showcase Art Olivia, Crimson Bride Fang Showcase Art Voldaren Bloodcaster

Showcase Fang frames can be found on every vampire within VOW, along with legendary ones. The frames are meant to show off the elegance and power that are associated with MTG vampires. Fang frames can be found on cards within Draft, set, and collector VOW booster packs.

VOW Dracula series

Sorin the Mirthless Dracula Series Olivia, Crimson Bride Dracula Series

Similar to the Godzilla card styles found in IKO, a number of vampires within VOW will get alternative art cards from the new Dracula series. The text on a card is the same within the series, while the artwork pays tributes to all things Dracula. Some of the cards will also feature flavor text with quotes directly from Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Dracula series cards can be found as a box topper with a traditional foil treatment found in Draft, set, and collector booster displays. Non-foil and foil versions can also be found in collector booster packs.

Eternal Night frame

Image via WotC

All legendary creatures within VOW that aren’t vampires will get an Eternal Night frame card style option, continuing on the gothic horror theme associated with the plane of Innistrad.

All images via WotC.