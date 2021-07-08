Every tabletop product available for MTG Adventures in the Forgotten Realms

There are three different packs to pick from.

Magic: The Gathering’s latest set, Dungeons & Dragons Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, has a plethora of booster and physical card options for players looking to build their collection.

Along with pre-constructed Commander decks, two different bundles, and a prerelease pack, AFR has three different types of booster boxes that will be available with slightly different contents.

Set, Draft, and Collector Booster packs will all be purchasable once AFR is available in stores. While the Draft Booster will fit the more traditional mold of what you might think of in a booster pack, the Set and Collector options will be slightly flashier alternatives.

Draft Booster

These packs are the standard pack you’re used to opening during limited events. Each will contain one Rare or Mythic Rare card, three Uncommon cards, 10 Commons, a basic land, and a token card.

If you’re looking to do a draft with your friends, these will be the types of packs you’ll want to pick up.

Set Booster

Set Boosters provide an increased chance to get two Rares compared to your normal Draft Booster pack. These packs are also guaranteed to have one traditional foil card of any rarity, one rulebook, module, or borderless card, and one art or foil-stamped art card.

These packs can have upwards of seven Uncommon cards and the potential for foil basic land cards as well.

Set Boosters have a 27-percent chance to contain two Rares or Mythic Rares, and a three-percent chance to contain three.

Collector Booster

If you’re into collecting foil cards with fancy artwork, these packs will be your go-to. Every card in the pack is guaranteed to be foil, showcase, and/or borderless.

Here’s a rundown of what’s in the packs:

Image via WotC

Prerelease Pack

Image via WotC

These packs will come complete with everything you need for a sealed event, and if you’ve done a prerelease before, this pack won’t be too different from what you’ve seen.

They come with six AFR Draft Booster packs, one traditional foil Rare or Mythic Rare, one of each traditional foil dungeon cards, a d20, and one reusable deck box.

Commander Decks

Image via WotC

There are six preconstructed Commander decks in AFR. Each has 100 cards including two foil legendary creatures and a foil-etched display Commander.

Five of the decks represent each of MTG’s five colors and one “Dungeon-themed” deck.

Bundles

Image via WotC

The AFR bundle comes with 10 Draft Booster packs, three oversized dungeon cards, 20 traditional foil basic lands, 20 basic lands, one promotional alt-art card, and an oversized d20.

The “Gift Bundle” will have everything that you get from a normal bundle except it will also come with an additional AFR Collector Booster pack. The oversized d20 in the box will also be a different color than you’ll get in the normal bundle.