Every reward from MTGA’s Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Mastery Pass

Magic: The Gathering’s latest set, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, releases on MTGA in less than two weeks. And, as always, there’s a lot for players to earn through its Mastery Pass.

Similar to what you expect from a battle pass in a game like Fortnite, MTGA’s Mastery Pass allows players to earn packs, in-game currency, and cosmetics by gaining experience as they play.

Image via WotC

To get access to the Mastery Pass, players need to purchase it for 3,400 gems. Gems can be earned through competing in drafts or they can be purchased for real-life money.

Assuming you complete your daily quests on a regular basis and get your weekly wins, you’ll cruise through the Mastery Pass and get everything that it has to offer, which is quite a lot and well worth the hefty gem total it costs.

Just like Crimson Vow, this Mastery Pass will have 90 levels. But you’ll have ample time to get all of its rewards.

Without purchasing the Mastery Pass, players can still earn a small number of rewards. Through the first 78 levels of Mastery, players without the pass can earn 36 Neon Dynasty booster packs and five Mastery Orbs, which are used to unlock card styles from the new set.

Here’s a list of everything that you get across the full Mastery Pass: