Every MTG Arena Alchemy spoiler revealed during today’s stream

Wizards of the Coast revealed a total of 10 new MTG Arena digital-only cards today that will drop with the launch of Alchemy, a new format being added to Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Alchemy is a digital-only Standard format that will launch via MTG Arena on Dec. 9. A total of 63 new A22 digital-only cards that are legal to play in Live formats like Alchemy and Historic are being released with the new Magic format. Players can find these new MTG Arena cards in Alchemy booster packs. All A22 cards will have duplicate protection and once you own all the new cards, Arena will pull cards from the main Standard set.

In addition to the 63 new MTG Arena cards being added, a number of existing Standard cards will receive nerfs and buffs that will only show up in Live formats and not affect tabletop Magic formats. Players who already own cards that are rebalanced will own every version, including the rebalanced version, of that card. The same applies to players who unlock a rebalanced card, in that they’ll own every version (including the tabletop-legal version) of that card.

MTG Arena rebalanced cards

A total of three rebalanced MTG Arena cards for Live formats like Alchemy were showcased today. Other nerfs and buffs that were mentioned in the preview of the MTG Arena Alchemy format can be found here.

Esika’s Chariot

Esika’s Chariot Rebalanced

The legendary Artifact vehicle got a buff in that it Crews for two as opposed to the original four. The downside to Esika’s Chariot’s rebalance, though, is that it only creates one 2/2 wolf upon entering the battlefield instead of two.

Alrund’s Epiphany

Alrund’s Epiphany Rebalanced

Alrund’s Epiphany got hit with two major changes. The Sorcery spell costs one additional mana to cast from Foretell. Alrund’s Epiphany will also only create the two 1/1 bird token creatures with Flying if it was Foretold first. Casting Alrund’s Epiphany without Foretelling will still create an extra turn, but without the pesky birds.

Phylath, World Sculptor

Phylath, World Sculptor Rebalanced

Phylath, World Sculptor was buffed with the keyword Trample and the target plant also gains Trample until the end of turn upon Landfall.

Goldspan Dragon

Goldspan Dragon Rebalanced

Goldspan Dragon will produce fewer Treasure tokens with the text “or becomes the target of a spell” getting removed.

MTG Arena A22 cards

A total of 10 A22 digital-only cards were revealed today by WotC. The launch of Alchemy on MTG Arena will introduce a total of 63 digital-only A22 cards.

Absorb Energy

Absorb Energy

Absorb Energy is a three-cost Instant spell that counters any type of spell. As an added bonus, the card type on the spell countered will cost one less to cast for those card types in your hand. Countering a creature spell, for example, with Absorb Energy will discount every creature spell in your hand by one mana. The discount does not apply to colored mana.

Gitrog, Horror of Zhava

Gitrog, Horror of Zhava

Gitrog, Horror of Zhava is a legendary frog horror four-drop with 6/6 stats and Menace. The downside to the frog is that an opponent may sacrifice a creature to tap Gitrog, Horror of Zhava and seek a land card that enters the battlefield tapped. A second ability for Gitrog gives all lands under your control the ability to be sacrificed at a cost of BG to draw a card.

Begin Anew

Begin Anew

Begin Anew is a four-drop Wrath at Sorcery speed that pumps all creatures in your hand with a permanent stat boost of +1/+1. Perpetually is an MTG Arena mechanic that permanently applies effects and counters.

Captain Eberhart

Captain Eberhart

Taxes and discounts are what Captain Eberhart is all about. Cards that were drawn from your library this turn cost one less mana to cast and spells that were drawn by your opponent on their turn cost one more to cast.

Forsaken Crossroads

Forsaken Crossroads

Providing players mana advantage if they start on the draw, Forsaken Crossroads is a land in which the color is chosen upon entering the battlefield. It enters the battlefield tapped unless its controller was on the draw (went second) at the start of the game.

Geistchanneler

Geistchanneler

Geistchanneler is a two-drop 1/3 that discounts the mana cost on an Instant or Sorcery card in your hand with a mana value of three or greater by two. The discount does not apply to color mana.

Ominous Traveler

Ominous Traveler

The keyword “draft from spellbook” is an MTG Arena mechanic that puts a card from that card’s spellbook into your hand. Ominous Traveler is a colorless two-drop 1/1 that uses the draft keyword, granting the card from the spellbook the ability to cast it with any color mana. Upon casting the spellbook card, Ominous Traveler returns to its owner’s hand.

The cards within the Ominous Traveler spellbook include Dominating Vampire, Vampire Socialite, Stromkirk Bloodthief, Falkenrath Pit Fighter, Wolfkin Outcast, Howlpack Piper, Tovolar, Dire Overlord, Patrician Geist, Shipwreck Sifters, Steelclad Spirit, Heron-Blessed Geist, Champion of the Perished, Archghoul of Thraben, Headless Rider, and Bladestitched Skaab.

Ishkanah, Broodmother

Ishkanah, Broodmother

Ishkanah, Broodmother is another MTG Arena card that has the draft keyword. The legendary spider is a four-drop 3/5 with Reach that pumps other spiders you control +1/+2. Ishkanah, Brooodmother also has a hybrid mana ability that allows its controller to exile two cards from their graveyard to draft a card from the Ishkanah, Broodmother’s spellbook.

The cards within the Ishkanah, Broodmother spellbook are Twin-Silk Spider, Drider, Brood Weaver, Glowstone Recluse, Gnottvold Recluse, Hatchery Spider, Mammoth Spider, Netcaster Spider, Sentinel Spider, Snarespinner, Sporecap Spider, Spidery Grasp, Spider Spawning, Prey Upon, and Arachnoform.

Patient Zero

Patient Zero

Patient Zero is a two-drop 2/2 zombie with Lifelink that prevents creatures your opponent controls from removing damage during the cleanup steps.

Toralf’s Disciple

Toralf’s Disciple

Toralf’s Disciple has the MTG Arena mechanic Conjure, which creates digital objects. The human warrior is a three-drop 3/3 with Haste that creates four cards shuffled into your library named Lightning Bolt.

All images via WotC, Magic: The Gathering.