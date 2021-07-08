Every MTG Arena Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Mastery pass reward

There's a new pass to spend your gems on.

Magic: The Gathering’s newest set, Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, is now live, and that means a new Mastery pass for players to spend their gems on.

With a slew of cosmetics that include a red dragon pet, Tiamat sleeves, and Ellywick Tumblestrum avatar, some players will find the pass immediately worth its 3,400-gem cost.

For other players who aren’t as into the cosmetic aspects of the game, it will take a certain amount of playtime to unlock enough gold, gems, and card packs for the battle pass to be worth it.

Screengrab via MTG Arena

Not sure if the pass is worth it for you?

If you play enough to hit level 80 of the pass, here’s everything you’ll get from having the Mastery pass:

Ellywick Tumblestrum avatar

Red Dragon Pet

Green Dragon Pet

Blue Dragon Pet

White Dragon Pet

Tiamat sleeves

Ancient Red Dragon Exquisite sleeves

22 different card cosmetics

Five booster packs of Dungeons & Dragons Adventures in the Forgotten Realms

Five booster packs of Strixhaven: School of Mages

Five booster packs of Kaldheim

Five booster packs of Zendikar Rising

22 Mastery Orbs

10 mythic rare cards

One Draft Token

4,000 gold

1,200 gems

Most rewards for the Mastery pass are evenly distributed throughout the battle pass so you will acquire each of the rewards at an approximately equal rate while leveling up.

So for every time you get 500 gold, you’ll likely get 200 gems before getting to another level that rewards 500 gold.

Even if you don’t buy the Mastery pass, you will earn one pack of AFR every other level up to level 54. You will also earn five Mastery Orbs (at levels five, 15, 25, 35, and 45).