Every Magic: The Gathering set listed in order

Magic: The Gathering is the longest standing and most established trading card game with sets of cards being released as early as 1993.

The 28-year-old card game has 21 “core” sets. There are also 87 “expansion” sets to the game, including the most recently released Strixhaven: School of Mages set that dropped in April.

Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms will be the 88th expansion set for MTG, coming in July.

Outside of those core and expansion sets, Wizards of the Coast has also introduced some sets that were meant to stay outside of the standard rotation like Modern Horizons, which reprinted cards regularly used in Eternal formats like Modern.

WotC has also printed numerous multiplayer sets like Planechase and Conspiracy, which aren’t included in the Standard rotation.

Lastly, WotC has produced a handful of whacky “Un” sets that aren’t even legal for DCI-sanctioned play because of the way many spoof-like cards in them break the fabric of MTG as we know it.

With so many sets, it can be difficult to remember where certain sets fell in the overall timeline of the game’s history. Here’s a comprehensive list of all of the game’s core and expansion sets in chronological order.