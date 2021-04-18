Every card in MTG Strixhaven: School of Mages that dies to Bonecrusher Giant

As Magic: The Gathering’s new set Strixhaven: School of Mages enters Standard, the shadow of 2019 looms heavily over fan’s excitement about the new cards.
Spoiler season introduced new fans to 275 new cards and possibilities to build their Standard decks. these cards were graded on their ability to play around the powerful Adventure spells from Throne of Eldraine.
Bonecrusher Giant has been one of the most powerful cards in Standard since Throne of Eldraine was unleashed upon Standard in 2019. In a set that faced six bans for power level concerns, Throne of Eldraine still has excellent cards dominating the format.
The Great Henge, Embercleave, and Bonecrusher Giant are the current powerhouses in Standard. Brazen Borrower hasn’t seen a ton of Standard play recently but that’s because most decks are playing around that card when deckbuilding.
Two damage to any target isn’t enough to warp a format on its own. If that was the case Shock would be banned. Bonecrusher Giant is such a strong card because it can deal two damage then give you an intimidating 4/3 Creature that punishes the opponent for using targeted removal.
The inherent two-for-one value of Adventure cards like Bonecrusher Giant and Brazen Borrower makes them some of the strongest cards in Standard. Bonecrusher Giant is played in some of the most popular strategies in the format like Temur Adventures and Gruul Adventures. “Dies to Bonecrusher Giant” has also become somewhat of a joke in the Magic community.
Dying to Bonecrusher Giant isn’t a disqualifying trait for a card. Some cards can still die to Bonecrusher Giant’s spell portion and still provide enough value where that doesn’t matter. Cards with impactful enter the battlefield abilities, on-board protection, or utility scoff at Bonecrusher Giant.
Strixhaven is filled with a diverse and interesting cast of creatures but one question remains: Does it die to Bonecrusher Giant?
This is a complete list of every card in Strixhaven that dies to Bonecrusher Giant’s Adventure spell Stomp. The cards in bold die to Stomp, but provide one of the previously mentioned aspects that makes them still strong against it.
White
- Clever Lumimancer
- Dueling Coach
- Elite Spellbinder
- Eager First-Year
- Leonin Lightscribe
- Professor of Symbology
- Pillardrop Rescuer
- Pilgrim of the Ages
- Star Pupil
- Stonerise Spirit
- Stonebinder’s Familiar
- Thunderous Orator
Blue
- Archmage Emeritus
- Burrog Befuddler
- Dream Strix
- Frost Trickster
- Kelpie Guide
- Symmetry Sage
- Waterfall Aerialist
Black
- Arrogant Poet
- Brackish Trudge
- Callous Bloodmage
- Eyetwitch
- Leech Fanatic
- Sedgemoor Witch
- Tenured Inkcaster
- Unwilling Ingredient
Red
- Blood Age General
- Conspiracy Theorist
- Grinning Ignus
- Hall Monitor
- Illustrious Historian
- Retriever Phoenix
- Tome Shredder
- Storm-Kiln Artist
- Twinscroll Shaman
Green
- Dragonsguard Elite
- Scurrid Colony
- Reckless Amplimancer
- Springmane Cervin
Gold cards
- Biomathematician
- Blood Researcher
- Killian, Ink Duelist
- Lorehold Pledgemage
- Manifestation Sage
- Needlethorn Drake
- Prismari Apprentice
- Quandrix Apprentice
- Quandrix Pledgemage
- Returned Pastcaller
- Shadewing Laureate
- Silverquill Pledgemage
- Silverquill Apprentice
- Silverquill Silencer
- Spectacle Mage
- Spiteful Squad
- Witherbloom Apprentice
- Zimone, Quandrix Prodigy
Colorless
- Campus Guide
- Biblioplex Assistant
MDFCs
- Blex, Vexing Pest
- Flamescroll Celebrant
- Kianne, Dean of Substance
- Plargg, Dean of Chaos
- Uvilda, Dean of Perfection
- Torrent Sculptor
- Shaile, Dean of Radiance
- Embrose, Dean of Shadow
- Valentin, Dean of the Vein
Strixhaven is live on Arena and will be released on tabletop on April 23.