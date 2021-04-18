Every card in MTG Strixhaven: School of Mages that dies to Bonecrusher Giant

As Magic: The Gathering’s new set Strixhaven: School of Mages enters Standard, the shadow of 2019 looms heavily over fan’s excitement about the new cards.

Spoiler season introduced new fans to 275 new cards and possibilities to build their Standard decks. these cards were graded on their ability to play around the powerful Adventure spells from Throne of Eldraine.

Bonecrusher Giant has been one of the most powerful cards in Standard since Throne of Eldraine was unleashed upon Standard in 2019. In a set that faced six bans for power level concerns, Throne of Eldraine still has excellent cards dominating the format.

Image via WotC

The Great Henge, Embercleave, and Bonecrusher Giant are the current powerhouses in Standard. Brazen Borrower hasn’t seen a ton of Standard play recently but that’s because most decks are playing around that card when deckbuilding.

Two damage to any target isn’t enough to warp a format on its own. If that was the case Shock would be banned. Bonecrusher Giant is such a strong card because it can deal two damage then give you an intimidating 4/3 Creature that punishes the opponent for using targeted removal.

The inherent two-for-one value of Adventure cards like Bonecrusher Giant and Brazen Borrower makes them some of the strongest cards in Standard. Bonecrusher Giant is played in some of the most popular strategies in the format like Temur Adventures and Gruul Adventures. “Dies to Bonecrusher Giant” has also become somewhat of a joke in the Magic community.

Dying to Bonecrusher Giant isn’t a disqualifying trait for a card. Some cards can still die to Bonecrusher Giant’s spell portion and still provide enough value where that doesn’t matter. Cards with impactful enter the battlefield abilities, on-board protection, or utility scoff at Bonecrusher Giant.

Strixhaven is filled with a diverse and interesting cast of creatures but one question remains: Does it die to Bonecrusher Giant?

This is a complete list of every card in Strixhaven that dies to Bonecrusher Giant’s Adventure spell Stomp. The cards in bold die to Stomp, but provide one of the previously mentioned aspects that makes them still strong against it.

White

Clever Lumimancer

Dueling Coach

Elite Spellbinder

Eager First-Year

Leonin Lightscribe

Professor of Symbology

Pillardrop Rescuer

Pilgrim of the Ages

Star Pupil

Stonerise Spirit

Stonebinder’s Familiar

Thunderous Orator

Blue

Archmage Emeritus

Burrog Befuddler

Dream Strix

Frost Trickster

Kelpie Guide

Symmetry Sage

Waterfall Aerialist

Black

Arrogant Poet

Brackish Trudge

Callous Bloodmage

Eyetwitch

Leech Fanatic

Sedgemoor Witch

Tenured Inkcaster

Unwilling Ingredient

Red

Blood Age General

Conspiracy Theorist

Grinning Ignus

Hall Monitor

Illustrious Historian

Retriever Phoenix

Tome Shredder

Storm-Kiln Artist

Twinscroll Shaman

Green

Dragonsguard Elite

Scurrid Colony

Reckless Amplimancer

Springmane Cervin

Gold cards

Biomathematician

Blood Researcher

Killian, Ink Duelist

Lorehold Pledgemage

Manifestation Sage

Needlethorn Drake

Prismari Apprentice

Quandrix Apprentice

Quandrix Pledgemage

Returned Pastcaller

Shadewing Laureate

Silverquill Pledgemage

Silverquill Apprentice

Silverquill Silencer

Spectacle Mage

Spiteful Squad

Witherbloom Apprentice

Zimone, Quandrix Prodigy

Colorless

Campus Guide

Biblioplex Assistant

MDFCs

Blex, Vexing Pest

Flamescroll Celebrant

Kianne, Dean of Substance

Plargg, Dean of Chaos

Uvilda, Dean of Perfection

Torrent Sculptor

Shaile, Dean of Radiance

Embrose, Dean of Shadow

Valentin, Dean of the Vein

Strixhaven is live on Arena and will be released on tabletop on April 23.