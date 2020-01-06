Eutropia the Twice-Favored blesses Simic in Theros: Beyond Death

A second gold Uncommon legendary creature from the upcoming Theros: Beyond Death set was revealed today.

Set to release digitally on Jan. 16, Theros: Beyond Death (THB) continues to spice up Magic: The Gathering. Siona, Captain of the Pyleas was the first gold Uncommon legendary creature spoiled over the weekend, and now, Eutropia the Twice-Favored dropped with the mechanic Constellation.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Eutropia has a CMC of three, one Green and one Blue. The card is a 2/2 that puts a +1/+1 counter on a creature when an Enchantment enters the battlefield under that player’s control. Without any other added benefits, these stats make Eutropia a solid pick in Limited Draft with potential for a fun build in Commander.

But as the icing on the cake, Eutropia also provides the target creature who received the +1/+1 counter flying until the end of turn. This ability alone will end matches in Limited and opens the door for experimentation in Standard Constructed.

Eutropia is similar to the THB Green card Setessan Champion but has the added flavor of flying until the end of turn. And when big Green creatures can take to the air, especially later in a match, it’ll usually result in a victory. Eutropia also has a rarity of Uncommon, whereas Setessan Champion is Rare, bumping it to a top pick in THB Limited Draft.

Discover the power of Eutropia during the Theros: Beyond Death prerelease on Jan. 17 to 19. The THB set will be officially released on Jan. 24.