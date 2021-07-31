Established decks receive support in Jumpstart: Historic Horizons

Image via WotC Image via WotC Image via WotC

Jumpstart: Historic Horizons’ spoiler season is winding down, and players are starting to get the chance to figure out what cards they’ll be playing when the set releases on Aug. 12. Historic Horizons contains cards from Modern Horizons, Modern Horizons 2, and includes 31 new-to-Magic: The Gathering cards with digital design.

Today’s spoilers include several utility cards that won’t necessarily turn the format on its head. These cards will serve a role in various established archetypes in Historic.

Here are the top new spoilers from Historic Horizons preview season.

Longtusk Stalker

Image via WotC

Mana value: G

Type: Creature Cat

Rarity: Uncommon

Stats: 1/1

First ability: Whenever Longtusk Stalker enters the battlefield or attacks, you get one energy.

Second ability: Pay two energy: Longtusk Stalker perpetually gets +1/+0. You may choose a Creature card in your hand. If you do, that card perpetually gets +1/+0.

Energy is largely relegated to Aetherworks Marvel decks in Historic. Longtusk Stalker is a useful new-to-Magic energy card that hints toward further energy support in the future. The key to Longtusk Stalker is that it is a consistent source of energy. It also gets larger and perpetually buffs a card in your hand.

Longtusk Stalker might not appear in Aetherworks Marvel builds, but it will be useful in various Green decks, even if it’s the only energy producer on the list.

Managorger Phoenix

Image via WotC

Mana value: RR

Type: Creature Phoenix

Rarity: Rare

Stats: 2/2

Keyword: Flying, Managorger Phoenix can’t block.

First ability: Whenever you cast a spell, if Managorger Phoenix is in your graveyard, put a flame counter on Managorger Phoenix for each red mana in that spell’s mana cost. If Managorger Phoenix has five or more flame counters on it, return it to the battlefield and it perpetually gets +1/+1.

Managorger Phoenix might show up in Arclight Phoenix builds. Both cards enter the battlefield easily with the deck’s numerous cheap spells. Every time Managorger Phoenix returns to the battlefield, it perpetually gets +1/+1.

This Creature isn’t as explosive as some other Phoenix cards, but it is an excellent late-game card that should become a lethal threat.

Sylvan Anthem

Image via WotC

Mana value: GG

Type: Enchantment

Rarity: Rare

First ability: Green Creatures you control get +1/+1.

Second ability: Whenever a Green Creature enters the battlefield under your control, scry one.

Elf decks in Modern are experimenting with Sylvan Anthem because of the second ability that smooths out draw steps. Scrying is important for Creature-based builds because they generally don’t have card draw spells. The anthem effect isn’t particularly relevant. It’s always good to have an extra point of attack, but that’s not the main reason to play it.