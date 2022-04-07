Elspeth returns in MTG Streets of New Capenna as a 5-mana planeswalker

Elspeth is coming back in Streets of New Capenna after her last appearance in Theros: Beyond Death in 2020.
The planeswalker returns to her home plane and the city of New Capenna to find out more about her origins. As a Magic: The Gathering card, she slots well into White decks by buffing creatures and helping find creatures to keep flooding the battlefield with threats.
Elspeth Resplendent
- Mana value: 3WW
- Type: Legendary Planeswalker Elspeth
- Rarity: Mythic Rare
- Starting Loyalty: Five
- First ability: +1: Choose up to one target Creature. Put a +1/+1 counter and a counter from among flying, first strike, lifelink, or vigilance on it.
- Second ability: -3: Look at the top seven cards of your library. You may put a permanent card with mana value three or less from among them onto the battlefield with a shield counter on it. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.
- Third ability: -7: Create five 3/3 White Angel Creature tokens with flying.
This is a great planeswalker that White decks will love. White is already a top-level color in Standard with a variety of archetypes running the color because of its density of good cards. Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty introduced The Wandering Emperor, which is now a staple in White decks.
Elspeth Resplendent costs five mana, which means it won’t compete with The Wandering Emperor from a deck construction standpoint. It does plenty of things that White decks need. The +1 can buff a creature and make it threatening in combat.
The -3 will almost never whiff because the majority of key pieces in White decks are between one and three mana. The ultimate is fine, but the real power comes from the -3.
Magic: The Gathering’s newest set will release on Magic Arena and Magic Online on April 28, with a tabletop release scheduled for April 29.
