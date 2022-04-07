Elspeth returns in MTG Streets of New Capenna as a 5-mana planeswalker

Elspeth is coming back in Streets of New Capenna after her last appearance in Theros: Beyond Death in 2020.

The planeswalker returns to her home plane and the city of New Capenna to find out more about her origins. As a Magic: The Gathering card, she slots well into White decks by buffing creatures and helping find creatures to keep flooding the battlefield with threats.

Elspeth Resplendent

Elspeth Resplendent Elspeth Resplendent boderless version Elspeth Resplendent art deco version

Mana value: 3WW

Type: Legendary Planeswalker Elspeth

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Starting Loyalty: Five

First ability: +1: Choose up to one target Creature. Put a +1/+1 counter and a counter from among flying, first strike, lifelink, or vigilance on it.

Second ability: -3: Look at the top seven cards of your library. You may put a permanent card with mana value three or less from among them onto the battlefield with a shield counter on it. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Third ability: -7: Create five 3/3 White Angel Creature tokens with flying.

This is a great planeswalker that White decks will love. White is already a top-level color in Standard with a variety of archetypes running the color because of its density of good cards. Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty introduced The Wandering Emperor, which is now a staple in White decks.

Elspeth Resplendent costs five mana, which means it won’t compete with The Wandering Emperor from a deck construction standpoint. It does plenty of things that White decks need. The +1 can buff a creature and make it threatening in combat.

The -3 will almost never whiff because the majority of key pieces in White decks are between one and three mana. The ultimate is fine, but the real power comes from the -3.

Magic: The Gathering’s newest set will release on Magic Arena and Magic Online on April 28, with a tabletop release scheduled for April 29.

All images via WotC.