Day 3 of Modern Horizons 2 spoilers features callbacks, Suspend spells

Modern Horizons 2 is becoming a series that allows Wizards of the Coast to take risks with card design and bring back mechanics that are unlikely to ever make it into a Standard legal set. This is because Modern Horizons 2 is directly printed into Modern, skipping Standard legality.

Suspend, Storm, and Vanishing are a handful of the older Magic mechanics that are returning in the upcoming set. Wizards also uses Modern Horizons to make references on older cards and add Easter eggs for longtime fans.

Today’s spoilers for Modern Horizons 2 showcase each aspect of what makes the series known as an experimental set full of questions with the inclusion of a hard-to-pronounce creature and a couple of Suspend cards.

Modern Horizons 2 is set for release on June 18. Here are some of the best cards revealed during the third day of Modern Horizons 2 spoiler season.

Asmoranomardicadaistinaculdacar

Image via WotC

Type: Legendary Creature Human Wizard

Rarity: Rare

Stats: 3/3

First ability: As long as you’ve discarded a card this turn, you may pay B/R to cast this spell.

Second ability: When Asmoranomardicadaistinaculdacar enters the battlefield, you may search your library for a card named The Underworld Cookbook, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

Third ability: Sacrifice two Foods: Target creature deals six damage to itself.

Break down the name into smaller chunks to figure out how to pronounce this card. Asmora – nomardica – daistina – culdacar. Asmoranomardicadaistinaculdacar was referenced in the flavor text of Granite Gargoyle and Lava Axe. This throwback reference is similar to Yawgmoth, Thran Physician and Urza, Lord High Artificer, making appearances in Modern Horizons.

This is an interesting card with a name so long it doesn’t have a traditional mana value. This card can be cast for one B/R hybrid if you’ve discarded a card. This plays well with the madness theme that’s being supported in Modern Horizons 2.

Asmoranomardicadaistinaculdacar also pushes the sacrifice archetype that focuses on Food tokens. This card helps find The Underworld Cookbook, which is a discard outlet that generates Food. Look for this card to see play in Modern as decks experiment with sacrifice archetypes beyond the traditional Jund Sacrifice lists.

Gaea’s Will

Image via WotC

Type: Sorcery

Rarity: Rare

Keyword: Suspend 4 — G

First ability: Until end of turn, you may play lands and cast spells from your graveyard.

Second ability: If a card would be put into your graveyard from anywhere this turn, exile that card instead.

Gaea’s Will is the Green card in the Suspend cycle. This is a cheap turn-one play that can set up strong graveyard plays later in the game. Storm is a Green mechanic in Modern Horizons 2 and Gaea’s Will can help generate massive storm counts.

This shouldn’t be as easy to break as Underworld Breach, but getting the chance to play cards from your graveyard is consistently powerful when players get their hands on it.

Glimpse of Tomorrow

Image via WotC

Type: Sorcery

Rarity: Rare

Keyword: Suspend 3 — RR

First ability: Shuffle all permanents you own into your library, then reveal that many cards from the top of your library. Put all non-Aura permanent cards revealed this way onto the battlefield, then do the same for Aura cards, then put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

This card could be really good or horrible. Glimpse of Tomorrow is one of those cards that relies on luck and expert deck-building to maximize its effectiveness. This plays well with tokens because it can lead to getting more permanents than you started with. It shuffles all permanents, not just nontoken permanents, and gives you that many cards.

This can work in a variety of strategies. This can slot well into Boros Auras and could see play in Big Red lists that run expensive threats like Terror of the Peaks.

Artifact Dual Lands

Tanglepool Bridge Rustvale Bridge Darkmoss Bridge Silverbluff Bridge Goldmire Bridge Thornglint Bridge Slagwoods Bridge Drossforge Bridge Mistvault Bridge Razortide Bridge

Razortide Bridge

Mistvault Bridge

Drossforge Bridge

Slagwoods Bridge

Thornglint Bridge

Goldmire Bridge

Silverbluff Bridge

Darkmoss Bridge

Rustvale Bridge

Tanglepool Bridge

Modern Horizons 2 is introducing a cycle of Common Artifact Land cards in each color pair. These lands enter the battlefield tapped and have Indestructible. These lands will be played in Pauper decks that focus on Artifact synergies. The dual lands will also be key pieces in Modern Horizons 2 Limited.

Out of Time

Image via WotC

Mana Value: 1WW

Type: Enchantment

Rarity: Rare

First ability: When Out of Time enters the battlefield, untap all creatures, then phase them out until Out of Time leaves the battlefield. Put a time counter on Out of Time for each creature phased out this way.

Second ability: Vanishing

Out of Time is a decent board-wipe effect. It isn’t exactly a board wipe, but against creature decks with developed battlefields it should serve the same purpose. A control deck should be able to close out a game before the time counters are removed from Out of Time.

This is an interesting design. Most board wipes cost four or five mana. This is a three-mana effect that is cheaper but doesn’t completely remove creatures. Out of Time being an enchantment is relevant. The card appears to get substantially weaker post-sideboard when your opponent can bring in Enchantment removal.

