Cycle of rare allied slow lands coming in Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

Standard is getting a new set of allied dual-lands in Innistrad: Midnight Hunt.

With rotation, Magic: The Gathering Standard is losing crucial multi-colored lands like Triomes and Scry lands. Midnight Hunt will throw a bone to two and three-color decks with allied dual-lands that conditionally enter the battlefield untapped.

Overgrown Farmland and Haunted Ridge are two cards revealed in this rare land cycle. These lands enter the battlefield tapped unless you control two or more other lands.

These lands are less aggressive than their fast land counterparts. These aren’t great turn-one plays for most decks but come in untapped on turn three, a crucial turn in many Standard Magic: The Gathering games.

The cycle will focus on allied color pairs. These are colors that are adjacent to one another on the Magic color pie. The allied color pairs are:

Blue/Black

White/Blue

Black/Red

Red/Green

Green/White

This suggests that Midnight Hunt Limited will center around these five color pairs. If Wizards completes the cycle and includes enemy color pairs, those lands could be found in November’s Innistrad: Crimson Vow.

The Midnight Hunt dual-lands will join pathways from Zendikar Rising, Snow lands from Kaldheim, and Campuses from Strixhaven: School of Mages as the primary options for multicolored decks.

Adventures in the Forgotten Realms didn’t have dual-lands and instead used Treasure tokens for color fixing.

Midnight Hunt releases digitally on Magic Online and Magic Arena on Sept. 16. A global tabletop release is scheduled for Sept. 24.