Craddock and Asahara earn victories at third and fourth MTG Player’s Tour qualifiers

Craddock’s Jund Sacrifice deck was the only non-Temur Reclamation build to win at the PT Online qualifiers.

William Craddock and Akira Asahara won the third and fourth Player’s Tour Online Arena qualifiers this past weekend in a meta flooded with Temur Reclamation and Bant Ramp decks.

A variety of Green, White, and Blue Control builds (Temur Reclamation, Bant Ramp, and Azorius Control) continue to dominate Standard in Magic: the Gathering. The only exceptions to this were a top-eight finish at PTOQ3 by Ben Stark and his Orzhov Yorion deck, Joshua Chan playing Rakdos Sacrifice, and William Craddock with his Jund Sacrifice build that earned him a title. Akira Asahara won PTOQ4 by playing Temur Reclamation.

Player’s Tour Online Arena 3 qualifier top-eight

William Craddock: Jund Sacrifice

Rei Hirayama: Temur Reclamation

Dennis Chan: Bant Ramp

Iurii Babych: Sultai Ramp

Isacc Egan: Jund Sacrifice

Ben Stark: Orzhov Yorion

Joshua Chan: Rakdos Sacrifice

Logan Nettles: Temur Reclamation

Player’s Tour Online Arena 4 qualifier top-eight

Akira Asahara: Temur Reclamation

Thomas White: Azorius Control

Gabriel Nassif: Azorius Control

Arne Huschenbeth: Temur Reclamation

Alexander Hayne: Temur Reclamation

Tomasz Sodomirski: Temur Reclamation

Thomas Hendriks: Bant Ramp

Pesach Israeli: Bant Ramp

Craddock earned his victory playing against Temur Reclamation, piloted by Rei Hirayama, dethroning the deck for the first and only time at the Player’s Tour Online Arena qualifiers. But it was back in the championship seat during the final match at PTOQ4 with Asahara beating out Thomas White on Azorius Control.

All players who accrued more than 33 match points at any of the Player’s Tour Online Arena qualifiers over the past two weeks earned an invitation to the Player’s Tour Finals. This includes those who made it to the top-eight at each qualifier and a number of other players as well.