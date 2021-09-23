ChannelFireball to host 3-day Magic: The Gathering event in Las Vegas

In-person Magic: The Gathering is returning to Las Vegas just in time for Innistrad: Crimson Vow in November when ChannelFireball hosts a $50,000 event.

Scheduled for Nov. 19 to 21, the event will feature two $25,000 main events in both Crimson Vow Sealed and Modern. Each event will be packaged with a slew of side activities from Drafts, Commander pods, and vendors.

The weekend held at the Las Vegas Convention Center will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 48 hours of the event. Masks are required. Safety protocols are subject to change based on local and federal guidelines, according to ChannelFireball.

The event is open and free to the public with fees being applied to entrance into the two main events and various format-based packages. There are Constructed, Limited, and Commander event packages that gain access to official organized play and a Jeweled Lotus playmat.

The Modern Main Event will cost $60 and consist of eight rounds of play. Players with a 6-2 record or better will advance to day two with six more rounds followed by a single-elimination top-eight bracket.

The Crimson Vow Limited Main Event will cost $80 and follow the same round structure as Modern.

Prizing for both events is as follows:

First $2,500

Second: $1,900

Third and Fourth: $1,500

Fifth through eighth: $1,000

Ninth through 16th: $700

17th through 32nd: $500

The Masters Package is $130 and provides entry into both Main Events. The bundle also comes with a deck box, random foil promo, Jeweled Lotus playmat, and three Limited event vouchers if you make it to day two in either Main Event.

Visit ChannelFireball for more details on how to sign up.