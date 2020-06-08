Chandra ignites new Burn strategies in Core Set 2021

A new Chandra planeswalker within Core Set 2021 was revealed today, showcasing stunning art and strong Burn strategies for Mono-Red Aggro decks.
For each color in Magic: The Gathering, there’s a planeswalker in the upcoming M21 set. Each planeswalker will also have three supporting cards of a different rarity to form a vertical cycle. Chandra is once again the face of Red in M21 with Chandra, Heart of Fire, along with her three supporting cards: Chandra’s Magmutt, Chandra’s Pyreling, and Chandra’s Incinerator.
Chandra, Heart of Fire
Chandra, Heart of Fire is five CMC, five loyalty planeswalker with two plus-one abilities and a minus-nine ultimate that can easily end a match.
- CMC: 3RR
- Type: Legendary Planeswalker
- Plus one: Discard your hand, then exile the top three cards of your library. Until end of turn, you may play cards exiled this way.
- Plus one: Chandra, Heart of Fire deals 2 damage to any target.
- Minus nine: Search your graveyard and library for any number of red instant and/or sorcery spells, exile them, then shuffle your library. You may cast them this turn. Add six Red mana.
Chandra’s Incinerator
Chandra’s Incinerator is in the Rare slot. In what might be one of the more powerful cards revealed within M21, the elemental creature has a reduced cost by “X” when “X” noncombat damage is dealt to an opponent. This is a task that’s easily accomplished in most Burn decks and with Chandra, Heart of Fire’s second plus-one ability.
- CMC: 5R
- Type: Creature Elemental
- Trample
- Stats: 6/6
- This spell costs “X” less to cast, where “X” is the total amount of noncombat damage dealt to your opponents this turn.
- Whenever a source you control deals noncombat damage to an opponent, Chandra’s Incinerator deals that much damage to target creature or planeswalker that player controls.
Chandra’s Pyreling
The Uncommon Chandra’s Pyreling also benefits from non-combat damage. It’s a 1/3 who gains +1/0 and double strike until the end of turn.
- CMC: 1R
- Type: Elemental lizard creature
- Stats: 1/3
- Whenever a source you control deals noncombat damage to an opponent, Chandra’s Pyreling gets +1/+0 and gains double strike until end of turn.
Chandra’s Magmutt
Similar to Ember Hauler, Chandra’s Magmutt is a two-drop creature that can deal direct damage to an opponent via an ability. Both creatures are said to be at 2/2 but Ember Hauler is still likely a better two-drop in a Mono-Red Aggro build. Chandra’s Magmutt is unique, however, in that it’s classified as an Elemental and a Dog.
- CMC: 1R
- Stats: 2/2
- Type: Elemental dog creature
- Tap: Chandra’s Magmutt deals 1 damage to target player or planeswalker.
The upcoming M21 set in Magic will release digitally on June 25 and via tabletop on July 3.