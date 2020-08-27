Challenger Gauntlet added to Magic esports postseason schedule

Magic esports’ newest postseason tournament, the Challenger Gauntlet, will provide prospective Magic Pro League players with another opportunity to rise through the competitive ranks.

Wizards of the Coast announced additional details for the 2020-2021 postseason schedule today, which includes three tournaments—the MPL Gauntlet, the Rivals Gauntlet, and the Challenger Gauntlet.

Each of the postseason tournaments will have relegation and promotion implications for the three leagues. The inclusion of the Challenger Gauntlet tournament was based on feedback that Challenger players didn’t have enough opportunities for promotion, according to Wizards’ announcement.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic the Gathering

The Challenger Gauntlet will pit the top Challengers from each split’s Championship tournament against each other to earn an invitation into the MPL or Rivals League the following season.

Top four receive an invitation to Magic World Championship XXVII and the MPL for the following season.

Players that finish fifth through 12th in the standings receive an invitation to the Rivals Gauntlet.

All other Challengers will receive an invitation to a future event in the following season.

Challenger players qualify for the gauntlet by finishing top eight in the season standings or finishing with a record of 11-4 or better.

The Rivals Gauntlet got updates during the announcement as well. The 24 competitors in the Rivals Gauntlet will be determined by:

13th through 16th in MPL standings at the end of the season

21st through 32nd in Rivals League standings at the end of the season

Fifth through 12th places from the Challenger Gauntlet.

The winner of the Rivals Gauntlet will qualify for Magic World Championship XXVII. The top four will earn an invitation to the MPL for the following season.

Qualification for the MPL Gauntlet remains the same but Wizards announced additional stakes for the league’s postseason tournament.

The winner and finalist of the MPL Gauntlet will qualify for the Magic World Championship XXVII. If the previous World Championship winner is in the top four of the MPL for the season, the third-place finisher of the MPL Gauntlet will receive an invitation too.

Top eight players receive an invitation to the MPL for the following season.

The Magic esports season resumes with Zendikar Rising split’s first League Weekend on Oct. 24 and 25.