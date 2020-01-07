Calix planeswalker boosts enchantments and removes Gods in Theros: Beyond Death

The final planeswalker in the upcoming Theros: Beyond Death set, Calix, Destiny’s Hand, was revealed today.

Set to release on Jan. 24, Theros: Beyond Death (THB) is filled with enchantments. Containing a total of 254 cards, over 50 of the THB spoilers are classified as an enchantment. Calix, Destiny’s Hand helps a player find key enchantment cards and removes your opponents’.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Calix’s minus-three is similar to Oblivion Ring, Modern Masters 2015, able to exile enchantments upon entering the battlefield—this includes THB Gods.

His minus-three is only good as long as Calix’s controller has an enchantment on the battlefield. But that shouldn’t be too much of an issue since his plus-one finds an enchantment through searching the top four cards of a player’s library.

There are several powerful combinations a player may take advantage of with Calix’s plus-one, but the most prominent was revealed via yesterday’s THB spoilers, Elysia Grove Dryad. The sexy dryad lets a player drop an extra land every turn while mana fixing lands on the battlefield.

Elysia Grove Dryad fits perfectly into a five-colored deck and Calix, Destiny’s Hand is the THB planeswalker who will find the dryad and get them on the board. This is especially destructive if a player can use Calix’s minus-seven ultimate, returning all enchantments from the graveyard to the battlefield.

Calix, Destiny’s Hand doesn’t seem like an overpowered planeswalker at first glance, but then again, neither did Oko, Thief of Crowns. He’s a niche planeswalker, playable specifically in enchantment heavy decks. But Calix may have a bigger impact on Standard than expected.