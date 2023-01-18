Bloated Contaminator in Phyrexia: All Will Be One continues tradition of dominant 4/4 creatures

Green’s portion of the Magic: The Gathering color pie allows it access to efficient creatures that are better than anything else on the battlefield, putting the opponent in the position to either find a way to win combat or get run over.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One continues the trend of powerful 4/4 creatures in Green’s arsenal. Bloated Contaminator is a monstrous Pyrexian Beast and another in the long line of terrifying creatures that hit the battlefield on turn three and immediately puts pressure on the opponent.

Bloated Contaminator

Mana value: 2G

Type: Creature Phyrexian Beast

Rarity: Rare

Stats: 4/4

Keywords: Trample, Toxic 1

First ability: Whenever Bloated Contaminator deals combat damage to a player, proliferate.

This is an immediate staple in Toxic decks in Standard. It’s an incredibly efficient three-mana 4/4 with Trample. This will make it a consistent source of Toxic counters because even if it is chump blocked, any combat damage to the opponent will trigger Toxic.

Things can get out of hand quickly because Bloated Contaminator also proliferates when it deals combat damage to a player.

The obvious application of proliferate is to increase the number of poison counters on the opponent. Combine this with other proliferate effects and it shouldn’t be too difficult to get 10 poison counters on the opponent and win the game. The 4/4 body means Bloated Contaminator could also just beat the opponent down and reduce their life to zero. Proliferate will synergize well with +1/+1 counters that Green can produce en masse.

Use the overwhelming force of this Phyrexian creature at ONE prerelease events starting Feb. 3 before the set drops on Friday, Feb. 10.