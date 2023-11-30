Best Merfolk from MTG Lost Caverns of Ixalan

Merfolk make a triumphant return in the newest Magic: The Gathering set, Lost Caverns of Ixalan, captivating players with their enchanting underwater world. Their resurgence in this set brings a wave of nostalgia and fresh strategic depth, reinforcing why Merfolk have long been a fan favorite in the MTG universe.

Ixalan’s Merfolk have helped bring the tribe back to its former popularity in many competitive formats like Standard, Pioneer, and Modern. A mix of mana efficiency and enter-the-battlefield abilities have pushed these Ixalan natives to find a spot in many competitive deck lists.

7. River Herald Scout

Mana Cost: 1U

1U Type: Creature – Merfolk Scout

Creature – Merfolk Scout Rarity: Common

Common Ability: When River Herald Scout enters the battlefield, it explores.

River Herald Scout is a great “bear” creature for Limited games like Draft or Sealed. It can either become a 2/3 creature that can survive combat with other “bears,” or it helps the player draw land cards. Either way, it’s a solid turn-two creature that helps the player either gain card advantage or board presence in the early stages of the game.

6. Nicanzil, Current Conductor

Mana Cost: GU

GU Type: Legendary Creature – Merfolk Scout

Legendary Creature – Merfolk Scout Rarity: Uncommon

Uncommon Ability: Whenever a creature you control explores a land card, you may put a land card from your hand onto the battlefield tapped. Whenever a creature you control explores a nonland card, put a +1/+1 counter on Nicanzil, Current Conductor.

Nicanzil imitates Tatyova’s remarkably synergistic ability to draw cards whenever the player puts a land card on the battlefield. The difference is that Nicanzil is hugely dependent on the explore mechanic to draw cards in the first place. Nicanzil could either be played in Limited or Commander decks with a heavy focus on the explore mechanic. Her ability can be used repeatedly when paired with the likes of Storm Fleet Negotiator and Topography Tracker. In the right deck, Nicanzil, Current Conductor is a fantastic card draw engine that can grow to become a big threat on the board.

5. Cenote Scout

Mana Cost: G

G Type: Creature – Merfolk Scout

Creature – Merfolk Scout Rarity: Common

Common Ability: When Cenote Scout enters the battlefield it explores. (Reveal the top card of your library. Put that card into your hand if it’s a land. Otherwise, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature, then put the card back or put it into your graveyard.)

Cenote Scout is one of the most mana-efficient one-drops for aggressive Modern and Pioneer decks. For one green mana, the player either gets a 2/2 Merfolk or a 1/1 that draws a land card. Whether a land card is on top of the player’s library or not, it’s a win-win situation. As soon as on turn one, Merfolk players want to start putting as many bodies on the board as possible. Cenote Scout can quickly grow to become an early threat if the player “mana curves” correctly and follows up with a Merfolk Lord.

4. Jadelight Spelunker

Mana Cost: XG

XG Type: Creature – Merfolk Scout

Creature – Merfolk Scout Rarity: Rare

Rare Ability: When Jadelight Spelunker enters the battlefield, it explores X times.

Jadelight Spelunker is a great addition to strategies with the goal of milling its own deck. If the card on top of the library is a land card, the player draws it, and if the card isn’t a land card, the player can choose to put that card in their graveyard. Consequently, if the player chooses to place every non-land card they explore into their graveyard, they can continue to dig through their graveyard regardless if it’s a land or not. The efficiency of this curious Merfolk evidently depends on how much mana the player is willing to put into the X.

3. Sentinel of the Nameless City

Mana Cost: 2G

2G Type: Creature – Merfolk Warrior Scout

Creature – Merfolk Warrior Scout Rarity: Rare

Rare Ability: Vigilance. Whenever Sentinel of the Nameless City enters the battlefield or attacks, create a Map token. (It’s an artifact with “1, TAP, Sacrifice this artifact: Target creature you control explores. Activate only as a sorcery.)

Speaking of mana-efficient merfolk, Sentinel of the Nameless City is a 3/4 for three mana with a keyword ability, an enter-the-battlefield ability, and an on-attack triggered ability. Sentinel of the Nameless City is a great three-drop for Limited play. The Sentinel is not hugely synergistic with his tribe, instead, he is a one-man army that helps any creature explore by creating Map tokens. That being said, he is also present in many Merfolk Standard decks due to his large body and supportive ability.

2. Deepfathom Echo

Mana Cost: 2GU

2GU Type: Creature – Merfolk Spirit

Creature – Merfolk Spirit Rarity: Rare

Rare Ability: At the beginning of combat on your turn, Deepfathom Echo explores. Then you may have it become a copy of another creature you control until end of turn.

Deepfathom Echo is a chunky 4/4, a rather unusual big size for a Merfolk. When the player declares attackers, Deepfathom Echo’s explore mechanic triggers, either helping the player draw a card or making himself even bigger than he already is. Most interesting about this Merfolk Spirit’s card design is its clone ability. It can become a copy of any creature the player controls until end of turn. It can turn into a Merfolk “lord” buffing his team by +1/+1 whilst still keeping his personal +1/+1 counters from the explore mechanic. A very interesting card design that challenges the player to think outside of the box of common Merfolk strategies.

1. Tishana’s Tidebinder

Mana Cost: 2U

2U Type: Creature – Merfolk Wizard

Creature – Merfolk Wizard Rarity: Rare

Rare Ability: Flash. When Tishana’s Tidebinder enters the battlefield, counter up to one target activated ability or triggered ability. If an ability of an artifact, creature, or planeswalker is countered this way, that permanent loses all abilities for as long as Tishana’s Tidebinder remains on the battlefield. (Mana abilities can’t be targeted.)

Tishana’s Tidebinder has one of MTG’s rarest abilities. Countering an opponent’s activated and triggered abilities can be game-changing as it disrupts their plans at a fundamental level, often negating key actions that their strategy relies upon. This ability is rare and thus highly valued since it provides a level of control and unpredictability that can significantly alter the course of a game. It targets a layer of gameplay that is typically less vulnerable to interference, making it a potent tool with a certain surprise factor. If that wasn’t punishing enough, Tishana’s Tidebinder blocks that permanent from ever activating its abilities if it’s an artifact, creature, or planeswalker for as long as she is on the board.