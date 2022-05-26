Beadle & Grimm’s Secret Lair drop details revealed, metal life counter included in release

Wizards of the Coast is expanding the scope of the Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drop series with a limited-edition collaboration with Beadle & Grimm’s.

Beadle & Grimm’s creates products like pendants, dice, and maps for role-playing games like Dungeons & Dragons and Pathfinders. The company recently collaborated with Magic for a collection to go along with the release of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty.

The Kamigawa collection included a backpack, deck box, several miniatures, and a Kamigawa world map. Following the initial collaboration, the Secret Lair team at Wizards approached Beadle & Grimm’s about teaming up for a Secret Lair drop to go with Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate.

On this week’s Weekly MTG, founder Matthew Lillard was invited on stream to announce more details on the drop and show off one of the many products involved.

Releasing on June 13, Here Be Dragons is the name of the Beadle & Grimm’s Secret Lair drop. It will include seven dragon-themed cards accompanied by a life counter, deck box, and sleeves. Similar to other drops, there is the potential for a secret card to be added to the drop. This is the first time a Secret Lair drop includes several products other than cards.

Screengrab via Twitch.tv/Magic

Unlike most drops, this will not be print-to-demand. Beadle & Grimm’s have only made 10,000 units. People can sign up for the mailing list to be kept up to date and make sure to be one of the first to pick up the drop on Beadle & Grimm’s website.

When the Secret Lair releases, users that visit the main Secret Lair will be shown a link that redirects to the Beadle & Grimm’s webstore where they will purchase the Secret Lair.