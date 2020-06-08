Basri Ket elevates MTG White with tokens and counters in Core Set 2021

Basari Ket Basri’s Lieutenant Basri’s Solidarity Basri’s Acolyte

A new planeswalker was revealed today in Magic: The Gathering: Basri Ket, a paladin from the plane of Amonkhet.

Basari Ket was a follower of Oketra, who gained his planeswalker spark during a “moment of pure elation” while completing the Trial of Solidarity, according to narrative designer Gerritt Turner. The new MTG planeswalker’s magic has the appearance of swirling sand that beefs up the power of others. He accomplishes this in Core Set 2021 by creating 1/1 tokens and adding +1/+1 counters on target creatures.

Basari Ket

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

Five of the six planeswalkers in the M21 set, like Basari Ket, have three supporting cards of different rarity per the color they represent. Basri Ket supports themes associated with White by applying +1/+1 counters to creatures (and tokens) while creating a go-wide battlefield with tokens.

CMC: 1WW

Type: Legendary Planeswalker

Loyalty: Three

Plus-one: Put a +1/+1 counter on up to one target creature. It gains indestructible until end of turn.

Minus-two: Whenever one or more nontoken creatures attack this turn, create that many 1/1 white Soldier creature tokens that are tapped and attacking.

Minus-six: You get an emblem with “At the beginning of combat on your turn, create a 1/1 white Soldier creature token, then put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control.”

Basri’s Lieutenant

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

Basri’s Lieutenant is the Rare card in the Basri vertical cycle found in M21. He has protection from Multicolored and Vigilance with 3/4 stats. Basri’s Lieutenant also has an enter-the-battlefield ability and a death trigger that support decks crafted around Basari Ket.

When Basri’s Lieutenant enters the battlefield, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control.

Whenever Basri’s Lieutenant or another creature you control dies, if it had a +1/+1 counter on it, create a 2/2 white Knight creature token with vigilance.

Basri’s Solidarity

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

The Uncommon in the Basri vertical cycle in the M21 set is a sorcery spell, Basri’s Solidarity. At the cost of two mana, one White, it places a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control.

Basri’s Acolyte

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

Basri’s Acolyte is a unique Common within the vertical cycle in that it’s a Cat cleric with Lifelink. Four mana for a 2/3 is decent, but the acolyte also places +1/+1 counters on up to two other target creatures you control when it enters the battlefield.

The M21 set is scheduled to have a digital release on June 25 and an official launch via tabletop on July 3.