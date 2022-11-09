Are The Brothers’ War Commander decks worth buying?

Wizards of the Coast will launch two preconstructed Magic: The Gathering Commander decks with The Brothers’ War, pitting the two brothers against one another.

Two preconstructed MTG Commander decks are scheduled to release on Nov. 18 with the global launch of The Brothers’ War (BRO) set: Mishra’s Burnished Banner and Urza’s Iron Alliance. Each Precon features the brothers Urza and Mishra as the commanders for the decks in three-color variants.

Commander decks are legal to play in MTG Eternal formats. Both preconstructed Commander decks contain a 100-card deck, including the commander, along with a few extra treats.

One Display Commander card

One foil commander with Retro Frame treatment

Two foil legendary cards with Retro Frame treatment

97 cards with Retro Frame treatment

10 double-sided tokens

One deck box

One life wheel

One BRO collector booster sample pack containing two cards

Players have the option to purchase the two BRO Commander decks together or separately, saving a few dollars if bought as a set of two. Price ranges vary online and players will want to contact their local game store about pre-orders or prices once The Brothers’ War releases.

TCG: Set of two priced at around $82 and individual Precon for around $46.

Amazon: Set of two on Prime for around $91.50 and individual Commander decks for around $38.75.

Local game stores: Set of two between $70 and $85. Individual Precons are between $40 and $50.

Heading into the global launch of BRO, the market price for each MTG Commander deck is around $46 to $47. Here are the full decklists for each of The Brothers’ War Commander decks and projected prices of singles on the secondary market.

Mishra’s Burnished Banner

The Mishra’s Burnished Banner Commander deck is in the MTG colors Blue, Black, and Red (UBR). Mishra, Eminent One is the commander, priced at around $10.

Here are some of the singles in the Mishra’s Burnished Banner Commander deck that are priced at around $5 and up.

Ashnod the Uncaring: Between $7 to $8

Blast-Furnace Hellkite: Between $5 to $10

Emry, Lurker of the Loch: Around $5

Jhoira, Weatherlight Captain: Around $5

Silas Renn, Seeker Adept: Around $5

Expressive Iteration: Between $6 and $7

Lithoform Engine: Between $6 and $8

Strionic Resonator: Around $5

The Mishra’s Burnished Banner deck also has almost two dozen MTG cards priced between $3 and $5, along with over a dozen valued between $1 and $2. Based on prices leading up to the global launch of The Brothers’ War, the Mishra Burnished Banner deck is worth between $90 and $110.

Urza’s Iron Alliance

The Urza, Iron Alliance Commander deck is in the MTG colors White, Blue, and Black (WUB). Urza, Chief Artificer is the commander, priced at around $9.

Here are some of the singles contained in the Urza, Iron Alliance Commander deck that are priced at around $5 and up.

Shimmer Dragon: Around $7

Tawnos, Solemn Survivor: Around $7

Wreck Hunter: Around $5

Sphinx’s Revelation: Around $5

Relic of Progenitus: Around $7

Skullclamp: Between $6 and $10

There are at least a dozen MTG Commander cards in the BRO deck that are valued at around $3, along with a dozen or more at $1 to $2. Based on values heading into the global launch of The Brothers’ War, the Urza, Iron Alliance Commander deck is worth between $80 and $100.

Are The Brothers’ War Commander preconstructed decks worth buying?

The prices of singles leading up to the global launch have the decks valued at double that of market value unopened. Prices will drop after launch, but the Retro Frame treatment on each of the cards should help them maintain their value over time. The concept behind both decks is neat as well, pitting the brothers against one another.

Both BRO Commander decks are well-designed, showcasing two Precon decks that have a decent amount of power. This allows players to comfortably play the decks right out of the box without having to worry about upgrades.

Casual and veteran MTG Commander players will likely enjoy the BRO Precon decks as they are. And there are multiple cards in both decks that work in other Commander builds as well.