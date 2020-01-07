Archon of Sun’s Grace is a fun limited bomb for White in Theros: Beyond Death

Theros: Beyond Death is Magic: The Gathering‘s most recent foray into the plane of Theros, a land of heroes, monsters, and gods. Archon of Sun’s Grace, which was revealed earlier today, is a fun and powerful card that should make a splash in Limited.

The Constellation mechanic is all about enchantments and this seems to be one of the better payoffs in the set. Every new enchantment you play after Archon gives you a 2/2 flyer and those token creatures will have lifelink as long as Archon is around.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Its 3/4 flying lifelink body means Archon is going to have a solid presence in Limited decks for whoever drafts them. With enough support in the form of more enchantments, Archon becomes an unbeatable airforce of doom.

In Standard, this needs some help to become playable—likely more cheap white enchantments like this one). If it gets there, it’ll be in the Mono-White flyers deck, where it combos nicely with Loyal Pegasus and Sephara.

Theros: Beyond Death will become available digitally on Jan. 16 and via tabletop on Jan. 24.