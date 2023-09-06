Alternate mode returns to MTG Arena through Wilds of Eldraine

Magic: The Gathering fans can rejoice as the alternate mode Jump-In within MTG Arena is back for Wilds of Eldraine.

Much like Jumpstart for tabletop, Jump-In is a rotating limited format that offers players two preconstructed decks. The mode removes deck building, which is a huge bonus for some players. Jump-In also shows off cards, themes, mechanics, and basic strategies for the most recent set, which on MTG Arena is Wilds of Eldraine (WOE) as of Sept. 5.

Each Jump-In MTG Arena packet contains 12 cards that thematically synergize with one another. Basic lands are included, along with nonbasic lands that can show up in packs. Players won’t find the best cards from WOE in Jump-In packs but they will experience the themes that tie into the Standard-legal set while adding cards to their collection.

Wilds of Eldraine MTG Arena Jump-In details

The Jump-In mode through MTG Arena for WOE went live on Sept. 5. A total of 10 packets from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR) were removed while new packets for WOE were added.

Charmed: Mono-White

Apprentice: Mono-Blue

Bittersweet: Mono-Black

Celebration: Mono-Red

Hungry: Mono-Green

Freezing: White and Blue

Faeries: Blue and Black

Rats: Black and Red

Monsters: Red and Green

Dress Up: Green and White

Each Jump-In packet for WOE also contains alternate cards that may appear between 20 and 80 percent of the time. All card lists for each Jump-In packet and alternate cards are located on the WotC website.

Players are offered a choice of three packets to choose from upon entering the event. There is an entry fee of 1,000 gold or 200 gems to compete. All cards acquired through the MTG Arena Jump-In mode are added to a player’s collection, while wins earn an Uncommon rarity individual card rewards with a five percent chance to upgrade the card to a Rare or Mythic Rare.

