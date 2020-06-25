All returning mechanics in Core Set 2021

Core sets in Magic: The Gathering are seen as an ideal way to introduce new players to the game.

Core Set 2021 has come to Arena and has a tabletop release scheduled for July 3. The new set includes two returning mechanics, a new keyword action, and updated tribal classifications.

Here are the updates included in Arena’s 1.09 update.

Returning mechanic: Phasing

Phasing returns to Magic for the first time in Standard since Mirage block. When permanents are phased out, they’re treated as if they don’t exist. They can’t be affected or targeted by spells and abilities and their abilities have no effect on the game. It can’t attack or block, either. Cards phase back in or out before the untap step on your turn.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Phasing doesn’t trigger “enters the battlefield” abilities when the card phases back in. The same won’t happen with “leaves the battlefield” abilities, however. For those playing Aura and Equipment strategies, don’t worry. Each Aura and Equipment attached to a permanent that’s phasing out also phases out and will phase back in attached to the permanent.

Teferi, Master of Time, the face planeswalker of the set, has a -3 loyalty ability that phases out a target creature you don’t control. Before you open a Teferi in a draft or add him to your Standard deck, be sure to refresh your memory on phasing.

Returning mechanic: Prowess

Another returning mechanic is prowess. Casting noncreature spells gives creatures with prowess a +1 +1 counter for each spell. The prowess trigger happens when a noncreature spell is cast and not on resolution, so it resolves even if the spell is countered.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

New keyword: Mill

Since Antiquities mill strategies have been prevalent, even in the current Standard meta, players are putting the top card of their library into their graveyard. Players have been asking Wizards of the Coast to create a keyword mill, named after the card Millstone, to simplify the card text. With the release of Core Set 2021, mill is now officially a keyword.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

If a player is instructed to mill more cards than they have in their library, they’ll have to put all the cards in their library into the graveyard.

It’s important to remember that a player doesn’t lose when their library is empty. They lose the game when they go to draw a card and are unable to.

New/updated creature type

Dog tribal is now a thing in Core Set 2021. Seven new Dogs have been added to Magic and the new creature type comes with an update to older cards. All existing Hounds have received errata to be Dogs.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

You can try out all the new mechanics and craft the perfect Dog tribal deck now on Magic Arena.