All Rare MTG Jumpstart Phyrexia: All Will Be One cards

Wizards of the Coast will continue to offer players Magic: The Gathering Jumpstart Drafts with the release of Phyrexia: All Will Be One, featuring five Rare cards that aren’t in the normal set.

Scheduled to become available at Phyrexia: All Will Be One prerelease event that starts on Feb. 3 is the ONE Jumpstart Drafts. Similar to previous Standard Jumpstart Drafts, many of the cards in the alternate Limited Draft are the same as the cards that are in the regular set. Some, however, are exclusive only to the Jumpstart ONE set. Five of those exclusive cards have a rarity of Rare and are featured in each of the five MTG colors.

Here are the five Rare Jumpstart ONE cards not in the Phyrexia: All Will Be One regular set.

Mite Overseer

The Mite Overseer is a Phyrexian soldier with 4/2 stats and First Strike. The soldier pumps your tokens and can even create Toxic Mite tokens. Poison Counters may have a significant influence on the Limited meta, making Mite Overseer a solid Rare to pull in Jumpstart Drafts.

Mite Overseer

Mana cost : 3W

: 3W Type : Creature—Phyrexian Soldier

: Creature—Phyrexian Soldier Rarity : Rare

: Rare Stats : 4/2

: 4/2 Keyword : First Strike

: First Strike Passive ability : As long as it’s your turn, creature tokens you control get +1/+0 and have First Strike

: As long as it’s your turn, creature tokens you control get +1/+0 and have First Strike Activated ability: Pay 3P—Create a 1/1 colorless Phyrexian mite Artifact creature token with Toxic one and “This creature can’t block.”

Serum Sovereign

Serum Sovereign is a Phyrexian Sphinx that uses Oil counters and has Flying. The five-drop Rare can also remove Oil counters to draw a card and Scry two. Serum Sovereign is a solid Flyer that can create card advantage, which is important in Limited Draft formats like Jumpstart.

Serum Sovereign

Mana cost : 4U

: 4U Type : Creature—Phyrexian Sphinx

: Creature—Phyrexian Sphinx Rarity : Rare

: Rare Stats : 4/4

: 4/4 Keyword : Flying

: Flying Passive ability : Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, put an Oil counter on Serum Sovereign.

: Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, put an Oil counter on Serum Sovereign. Activated ability: Pay U—remove an Oil counter from Serum Sovereign to draw a card, then Scry two.

Kinzu of the Bleak Coven

Phyrexians have even turned vampires in ONE, best showcased by the legendary Kinzu of the Bleak Coven, a Phyrexian vampire. This black-themed vampire creates tokens with the Toxic mechanic and has Flying on a 5/4 body. Kinzu is a solid finisher that can push for Poison counters as an alternate win-con.

Kinzu of the Bleak Coven

Mana cost : 4B

: 4B Type : Legendary Creature—Phyrexian Vampire

: Legendary Creature—Phyrexian Vampire Rarity : Rare

: Rare Stats : 5/4

: 5/4 Keyword : Flying

: Flying Ability: Whenever another nontoken creature you control dies, you may pay two life and exile it. If you do, create a token that’s a copy of that creature except it’s a 1/1 and Toxic one.

Rhuk, Hexgold Nabber

Not all Jumpstart ONE cards are Phyrexians; Rhuk, Hexgold Nabber is a goblin rebel. The three-drop legendary has Trample and Haste on a 2/2 body that can deal early damage and supports aggressive gameplay and Equipment.

Rhuk, Hexgold Nabber

Mana cost : 2R

: 2R Type : Legendary Creature—Goblin Rebel

: Legendary Creature—Goblin Rebel Rarity : Rare

: Rare Stats : 2/2

: 2/2 Keywords : Trample and Haste

: Trample and Haste Ability: Whenever an equipped creature you control other than Rhuk, Hexgold Nabber attacks or dies, you may attach all Equipment attached to that creature to Rhuk.

Goliath Hatchery

Goliath Hatchery

Of the five Rare Jumpstart ONE cards, Goliath Hatchery is the only Enchantment. The Enchantment supports Poison counters by creating tokens with the Toxic mechanic and has the new Corrupted mechanic as well. The only downside is its mana cost, but it can have tons of value during the late game in a build that synergizes with Toxic and Poison counters.

Mana cost : 4GG

: 4GG Type : Enchantment

: Enchantment Rarity : Rare

: Rare Ability : When Goliath Hatchery enters the battlefield, create two 3/3 Green Phyrexian beast tokens with Toxic one.

: When Goliath Hatchery enters the battlefield, create two 3/3 Green Phyrexian beast tokens with Toxic one. Corrupted: At the beginning of your upkeep, if an opponent has three or more Poison counters, choose a creature you control, then draw cards equal to its total Toxic value

Players can compete in ONE Jumpstart Drafts starting on Feb. 3 at local game stores.

All images via WotC.