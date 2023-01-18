All Rare MTG Jumpstart Phyrexia: All Will Be One cards

Wizards of the Coast will continue to offer players Magic: The Gathering Jumpstart Drafts with the release of Phyrexia: All Will Be One, featuring five Rare cards that aren’t in the normal set.
Scheduled to become available at Phyrexia: All Will Be One prerelease event that starts on Feb. 3 is the ONE Jumpstart Drafts. Similar to previous Standard Jumpstart Drafts, many of the cards in the alternate Limited Draft are the same as the cards that are in the regular set. Some, however, are exclusive only to the Jumpstart ONE set. Five of those exclusive cards have a rarity of Rare and are featured in each of the five MTG colors.
Here are the five Rare Jumpstart ONE cards not in the Phyrexia: All Will Be One regular set.
Mite Overseer
The Mite Overseer is a Phyrexian soldier with 4/2 stats and First Strike. The soldier pumps your tokens and can even create Toxic Mite tokens. Poison Counters may have a significant influence on the Limited meta, making Mite Overseer a solid Rare to pull in Jumpstart Drafts.
- Mana cost: 3W
- Type: Creature—Phyrexian Soldier
- Rarity: Rare
- Stats: 4/2
- Keyword: First Strike
- Passive ability: As long as it’s your turn, creature tokens you control get +1/+0 and have First Strike
- Activated ability: Pay 3P—Create a 1/1 colorless Phyrexian mite Artifact creature token with Toxic one and “This creature can’t block.”
Serum Sovereign
Serum Sovereign is a Phyrexian Sphinx that uses Oil counters and has Flying. The five-drop Rare can also remove Oil counters to draw a card and Scry two. Serum Sovereign is a solid Flyer that can create card advantage, which is important in Limited Draft formats like Jumpstart.
- Mana cost: 4U
- Type: Creature—Phyrexian Sphinx
- Rarity: Rare
- Stats: 4/4
- Keyword: Flying
- Passive ability: Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, put an Oil counter on Serum Sovereign.
- Activated ability: Pay U—remove an Oil counter from Serum Sovereign to draw a card, then Scry two.
Kinzu of the Bleak Coven
Phyrexians have even turned vampires in ONE, best showcased by the legendary Kinzu of the Bleak Coven, a Phyrexian vampire. This black-themed vampire creates tokens with the Toxic mechanic and has Flying on a 5/4 body. Kinzu is a solid finisher that can push for Poison counters as an alternate win-con.
- Mana cost: 4B
- Type: Legendary Creature—Phyrexian Vampire
- Rarity: Rare
- Stats: 5/4
- Keyword: Flying
- Ability: Whenever another nontoken creature you control dies, you may pay two life and exile it. If you do, create a token that’s a copy of that creature except it’s a 1/1 and Toxic one.
Rhuk, Hexgold Nabber
Not all Jumpstart ONE cards are Phyrexians; Rhuk, Hexgold Nabber is a goblin rebel. The three-drop legendary has Trample and Haste on a 2/2 body that can deal early damage and supports aggressive gameplay and Equipment.
- Mana cost: 2R
- Type: Legendary Creature—Goblin Rebel
- Rarity: Rare
- Stats: 2/2
- Keywords: Trample and Haste
- Ability: Whenever an equipped creature you control other than Rhuk, Hexgold Nabber attacks or dies, you may attach all Equipment attached to that creature to Rhuk.
Goliath Hatchery
Of the five Rare Jumpstart ONE cards, Goliath Hatchery is the only Enchantment. The Enchantment supports Poison counters by creating tokens with the Toxic mechanic and has the new Corrupted mechanic as well. The only downside is its mana cost, but it can have tons of value during the late game in a build that synergizes with Toxic and Poison counters.
- Mana cost: 4GG
- Type: Enchantment
- Rarity: Rare
- Ability: When Goliath Hatchery enters the battlefield, create two 3/3 Green Phyrexian beast tokens with Toxic one.
- Corrupted: At the beginning of your upkeep, if an opponent has three or more Poison counters, choose a creature you control, then draw cards equal to its total Toxic value
Players can compete in ONE Jumpstart Drafts starting on Feb. 3 at local game stores.
All images via WotC.