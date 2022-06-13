All MTG Secret Lair Here Be Dragons limited-time contents

Dragons are taking over Magic: The Gathering via a collectible bundle within the Here Be Dragons Secret Lair in partnership with Beadle & Grimm’s.

Available for pre-order on June 13, the Beadle & Grimm’s Secret Lair contains a total of seven cards and several unique items collectors won’t find anywhere else. Founded by Matthew Lillard, Beadle & Grimm’s has mostly focused on creating dice, artifacts, and jewelry for Dungeons & Dragons. In a partnership with WotC, the Here Be Dragons Secret Lair combines the craftsmanship of work from Beadle & Grimm’s with Showcase limited foil dragon cards within Magic.

The MTG Secret Lair Here Be Dragons bundle is priced at $125, with only 10,000 bundles getting made. The bundle contains seven foil Showcase dragons, a metal life counter, a dragon scale exterior deck box, and Inferno of the Star Mount card sleeves.

Seven foil Rule Book Showcase dragons: Old Gnawbone, Tiamat, Ebondeath Dracolich, Inferno of the Star Mounts, Iymrith, Desert Doom, Icingdeath, Frost Tyrant, and Kingdeath, Frost Tongue.

One metal dragon life counter on a 2.5 diameter base that counts up to 45 and comes with its own foam-fitted tin case.

One black and silver deck box with a dragon-scale exterior and a secret surprise within.

100 red Inferno of the Star Mounts dragon-themed card sleeves.

Collectors may only purchase up to 10 of the Here Be Dragons MTG Secret Lair bundles. Pre-orders will last until September or until all product is sold out. All images and pre-orders for the Here Be Dragons bundle can be found on the Beadle & Grimm’s website.