All MTG Legendary ‘Joins Up’ Enchantments in Thunder Junction

Oko put together a Magic: The Gathering crew within the Outlaws of Thunder Junction set, consisting of Legendaries from various planes that are showcased in the Standard-legal set through a cycle of Rare Legendary Enchantments.

The MTG Standard-legal set, Outlaws of Thunder Junction, isn’t an Enchantment-themed set. It is a villain-themed set that features the return of Planeswalkers like Jace and Oko, along with five Legendary creatures that have joined Oko’s heist crew. Each of Oko’s gang has dedicated cards in the OTJ set, including a “Joins Up” cycle of Legendary Enchantments. Tapping into the flavor of joining a crew, each of the Legendary Enchantments has an “enters the battlefield effect” and a second ability that’s triggered from Legendary creature synergy.

What are the five MTG Legendary Enchantments in the OTJ Joins Up cycle?

The five Legendary Enchantments are based on the five Legendary creatures that joined Oko’s crew on the plane Thunder Junction: Tinybones from Dominaria, Rakdos from Ravnica, Vraska from Ravnica, Kellan from Eldraine, and Annie from an unknown MTG plane.

Tinybones Joins Up

Tinybones is a solid Commander one-drop threat in Black that can have all opponents discard a card, disrupting early-game tempo. The thief’s Legendary synergy in OTJ has target players mill a card and lose one life, which could fit nicely within an Aristocrat-type build.

Rakdos Joins Up

Rakdos brings back the dead through his Joins Up Enchantment when the demon enters the battlefield, adding two +1/+1 counters to the reanimated creature. He also supports Legendaries through an ability that deals damage to an opponent based on a Legendary’s power that died this turn.

Vraska Joins Up

Of the five Joins Up Enchantment cycle cards in OTJ, Vraska might be my favorite. The two-drop puts a Deathtouch counter on each creature you control upon ETB. The Deathtouch counters synergize nicely with her Legendary triggers that has you draw a card each time a Legendary you control deals combat damage to a player.

Kellan Joins Up

Kellan Joins Up is the only Legendary Enchantment in the OTJ cycle that works with a new mechanic from the set. Upon ETB, Kellan may exile a non-land card with a mana cost of three or less from hand to get Plotted on the battlefield. This removes the mana cost of the card completely. And when more Legendary creatures ETB, Kellan grants a +1/+1 counter to each creature you control.

Annie Joins Up

Annie is an Enchantment that deals five damage to any creature or Planeswalker upon entering the battlefield. Her ETB ability is weak for a four-drop that has three color pips, but her Legendary ability makes up for it by having a triggered ability from a Legendary that you control trigger an additional time when it’s first triggered on the battlefield. And for cards that can trigger multiple times a turn, Annie Joins Up from OTJ is the ideal Rare Enchantment to have those triggers potentially end games.

