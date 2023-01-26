All MTG Dominus cards in ONE and how they work

Living monuments have the power of gods on the plane of Phyrexia.

Mondrak, Glory Dominus Tekuthal, Inquiry Dominus Drivnod, Carnage Dominus Solphim, Mayhem Dominus Zopandrel, Hunger Dominus

Wizards of the Coast has included five new Magic: The Gathering living monuments within the Phyrexia: All Will Be One set called Dominus, showcasing legendary horrors with powerful stats, abilities, and a means to become Indestructible.

Formerly known as the Mirrodin, Phyrexia has become a plane that is constantly evolving and growing in the image of the five Praetors who rule it. To showcase this evolution, the design team created a cycle of Dominus, living monuments of Compleated beings that pay tribute to their Praetor while having an unknown purpose on the plane itself.

Each Dominus is represented in one of the five MTG colors with a casting cost of two pips in that color, along with mana of any color. The first ability on each Dominus doubles an effect. And the second activated ability contains Phyrexian mana and an action to give the Dominus Indestructible.

Here are the five MTG Dominus in Phyrexia: All Will Be One.

All MTG Dominus cards in Phyrexia: All Will Be One

Mondrak, Glory Dominus

Mondrak is the White Dominus, supporting token creating synergies. It’s a four-mana 4/4 that requires two Artifacts to get sacrificed in addition to its activation cost to become indestructible.

The legendary Phyrexian Horror is a solid card to include in a token go-wide Commander deck and may see some play in the Standard format.

Tekuthal, Inquiry Dominus

Representing Jin-Gitaxis and the color Blue is Tekuthal, a 3/5 creature with Flying. The Phyrexian horror has an ability that allows players to Proliferate twice, which is a powerful effect in multiple Magic formats. Tekuthal becomes indestructible by removing three counters from creatures, Artifacts, and even planeswalkers in addition to the activated Phyrexian mana cost.

Expect to see Tekuthal played in a variety of Magic formats, from Standard and Limited to Commander and Pioneer, as it might be the best Dominus in the ONE cycle.

Drivnod, Carnage Dominus

Synergizing with the color Black’s Death trigger theme and Sheoldred herself, is Drivnod, Carnage Dominus. The Phyrexian horror is slightly more expensive than the Dominus in White, Blue, and Red at a cost of 3BB. But it also has 8/3 stats. The effect doubled is Death triggers and exiling three cards is required in addition to the Phyrexian mana for Indestructible.

Drivnod, Carnage Dominus slots right into Mono-Black and WB in Standard, and will likely see play in Commander and Pioneer as well.

Solphim, Mayhem Dominus

Solphim, Mayhem Dominus in Red has Torbran, Thane of Red Fell vibes, except that it doubles noncombat damage dealt to an opponent or a permanent that the opponent controls from any source. The Phyrexian horror has a 5/4 body and only costs 2RR to cast, but its effect is narrow and will likely only see play within Mono-Red burn decks.

To gain indestructible, Solphim, Mayhem Dominus requires players to discard two cards in addition to the Phyrexian mana activation cost.

Zopandrel, Hunger Dominus

Zopandrel Hunger Dominus is the most expensive casting cost of all the Dominus in the ONE cycle. At 5GG it is a 4/6 Phyrexian horror with Reach that has Unnatural Growth vibes in that it doubles its power and toughness at the start of each combat until the end of the turn. To gain indestructible, players must sacrifice two creatures in addition to the activated Phyrexian mana cost.

Hunter Dominus is a good card for Commander and a bomb in Limited Sealed but won’t likely see too much play in other Magic formats.