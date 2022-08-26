Get an idea of what to build around in Draft.

A return to the plane of Dominaria has sparked a total of 10 staple archetypes for Dominaria United Limited Draft and Sealed.

Gameplay in Limited Draft and Sealed for Dominaria United (DMU) begins with a digital launch on Sept. 1. Prerelease events at local WPN game stores will kick off that weekend and run from Sept. 2 to 8. And the global launch for DMU is scheduled to take place on Sept. 9. There are a total of 10 staple archetypes within Dominaria United Draft, featuring three different signpost cards for each color pair.

Here are the themes for each color pair in DMU Limited Draft and Sealed.

White and Blue: Midrange with an emphasis on spells and go-wide strategies.

Blue and Black: Dimir Control.

Blue and Red: Spells matter, Tempo.

Blue and Green: Ramp and Domain synergies.

Black and Red: Aggro sacrifice payoffs.

Red and Green: Midrange with Domain and Enlist synergies.

White and Red: Aggo with Enlist synergies and go-wide strategies.

White and Green: Go-wide token with Domain and Enlist synergies.

White and Black: Midrange sacrifice drain and gain.

Black and Green: Graveyard and reanimation Midrange.

The three signpost cards for each DMU Draft archetype are the usual 10 Uncommon dual-colored legendary creatures, 10 Rare dual-color legendary creatures, and a special triple-pip cycle of 10 Uncommon legendary creatures that have a mana cost of two of one color and one of another.

White and Blue (WU)

Raff, Weatherlight Stalwart Tura Kennerud, Skyknight

Raff, Weatherlight Stalwary is a mediocre early-game creature that can chump block aggressive attacks while having a lot more value during the late game through token creation and card advantage. Tura fits the WU go-wide strategy slightly better than Raff, as long as there are enough Instant and Sorcery spells in the deck.

Gold Uncommon: Raff, Weatherlight Stalwart.

Gold Rare: Stenn, Paranoid Partisan.

Triple-pip Uncommon: Tura Kennerud, Skyknight.

Blue and Black (UB)

Vohar, Vodalian Desecrator Rona, Sheoldred’s Faithful

Drain and gain strategies with a splash of reanimation shenanigans return to DMU Draft in the color Blue and Black. Both Uncommon signposts seem solid in the archetype.

Gold Uncommon: Vohar, Vodalian Desecrator.

Gold Rare: Ertai, Resurrected.

Triple-pip Uncommon: Rona, Sheoldred’s Faithful.

Blue and Red (UR)

Balmor, Battlemage Captain Najal, the Storm Runner

Balmor, Battlemage Captain is a strong spells-matters signpost for only two mana. And Najal, the Storm Runner is a very strong creature in the Limited format, allowing its controller to cast Sorcery spells as if it had Flash.

Gold Uncommon: Balmor, Battlemage Captain.

Gold Rare: Jhoira, Ageless Innovator.

Triple-pip Uncommon: Najal, the Storm Runner.

Blue and Green (UG)

Nael, Avizoa Aeronaut Tatyova, Steward of Tides

Players won’t likely want Nael, Avizoa Aeronaut in two-color Limited builds, outside of being a 2/4 Flying creature at a cost of four mana. But Tatyova, Steward of Tides is a solid UG creature worth grabbing.

Gold Uncommon: Nael, Avizoa Aeronaut.

Gold Rare: Ivy, Gleeful Spellthief.

Triple-pip Uncommon: Tatyova, Steward of Tides.

Black and Red (BR)

Lagomos, Hand of Hatred Garna, Bloodfist of Keld

Black and Red decks thrive off sacrificing creatures and Garna, Bloodfist of Keld is a good mid-game creature to capitalize on creatures dying. Lagomos, on the other hand, can synergize with Garna but their second ability won’t likely come into play.

Gold Uncommon: Lagomos, Hand of Hatred.

Gold Rare: Rivaz of the Claw.

Triple-pip Uncommon: Garna, Bloodfist of Keld.

Red and Green (RG)

Radha, Coalition Warlord Rulik Mons, Warren Chief

The Red and Green deck has the potential to become a strong archetype in the DMU Draft format, using Domain in conjunction with well-stated creatures. Radha, Coalition Warlord is a solid creature who can pump an ally for at least +2/+2. And Rulik Mons, Warren Cheif ramps through attacking with Menace while also creating tokens if a land wasn’t on the top of the library.

Gold Uncommon: Radha, Coalition Warlord.

Gold Rare: Meria, Scholar of Antiquity.

Triple-pip Uncommon: Rulik Mons, Warren Chief.

White and Red (WR)

Baird, Argivian Recruiter Tori D’Avenant, Fury Rider

Red and White is an aggressive archetype with Baird providing bonuses when a creature’s power is greater through a pump or combat trick that turn. And Tori D’Avenant not only synergizes with Baird but provides powerful keywords like Trample and Vigilance.

Gold Uncommon: Baird, Argivian Recruiter.

Gold Rare: Astor, Bearer of Blades.

Triple-pip Uncommon: Tori D’Avenant, Fury Rider.

White and Green (WG)

Zar Ojanen, Scion of Efrava Queen Allenal of Ruadach

Queen Allenal of Ruadach won’t likely grow beyond a 2/2 but her second ability has potential. And Zar Ojanen is good for pumping the power and toughness of tokens that are 1/1 but won’t accomplish much else in a two-color GW deck.

Gold Uncommon: Zar Ojanen, Scion of Efrava.

Gold Rare: King Darien XLVIII.

Triple-pip Uncommon: Queen Allenal of Ruadach.

White and Black (WB)

Elas il-Kor, Sadistic Pilgrim Aron, Benalia’s Ruin

The Black and White archetype looks strong in DMU Draft, with Elas bringing drain and gain in conjunction with Deathtouch on a cheap body. And Aron is a solid three-drop 3/3 with Menace that taps into sacrifice themes.

Gold Uncommon: Elas il-Kor, Sadistic Pilgrim.

Gold Rare: Ratadrabik of Urborg.

Triple-pip Uncommon: Aron, Benalia’s Ruin.

Black and Green (BG)

Bortuk Bonerattle Uurg, Spawn of Turg

Three-color Limited decks can take advantage of Bortuk, although the six mana casting cost is quite high. And Uurg is a good three-drop for graveyard shenanigan builds, able to hang around on the battlefield with a toughness of five.