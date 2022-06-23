All MTG Arena Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate pre-order bonuses

Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming set is just a few short weeks away, and in preparation for its arrival, players can begin purchasing pre-order bundles that are filled with value.

As is tradition, there are two options on MTG Arena to choose from for Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate—the Wyll Pack Bundle and Lae’zel Play Bundle.

While the Wyll Pack Bundle is more geared toward players that want to open as many packs as possible and build their card base for the new set, the Lae’zel Play Bundle includes draft tokens and Mastery Pass access for gamers that prefer Limited formats over constructed.

Both bundles cost $49.99 and can only be purchased with real money, not in-game currency. The pre-order bundles are only available until the set becomes available on MTGA so if you’re looking to nab one, or both, you’ll need to do so on or before July 7.

Here’s everything you get from each of the pre-order bundles:

Wyll Pack Bundle

50 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate packs

5 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate Mythic packs

1 Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist card

Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist card style and card sleeves

Lae’zel Play Bundle

Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Pre-Order starts today on #MTGArena! Get your Mastery Pass early to receive these awesome cosmetics, +10 Mastery Levels and more! pic.twitter.com/NsG35WtxML — MTG Arena (@MTG_Arena) June 23, 2022