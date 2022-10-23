All MTG 30-year anniversary Prerelease promos

Serra Angel Ball Lightning Fyndhorn Elves Wall of Roots Wood Elves Windfall Loyal Retainers Kor Haven Vindicate Exalted Angel Temple of the False God Eternal Witness Chord of Calling Niv-Mizzet, the Firemind Tarmogoyf Glen Elendra Archmage Acidic Slime Terastodon Hornet Queen Harvester of Souls Kalonian Hydra Goblin Rabblemaster Dragonlord Atarka Dramatic Reversal Path of Ancestry Beast Whisperer Dovin’s Veto Vito, Thorn of the Dusk Rose Deadly Dispute

Wizards of the Coast is celebrating the 30-year anniversary of Magic: The Gathering, featuring 30 promo cards that will get released with each set.

The 30-year Magic anniversary party began with the global release of Dominaria United (DMU) on Sept. 9. It will end with the launch of an MTG Standard-legal set during the first quarter of 2024. With each set release from DMU to 2024, WotC will provide local game stores with unique 30-year anniversary promo cards.

30 MTG promo cards will get released throughout the 30-year anniversary celebration, each featuring a Retro frame and a gold date stamp in the bottom left corner of the artwork. Some artwork is new, while other cards feature the original art. The date signified when the card was originally released. Each card will have the signature MTG promo stamp, and all are premium foils.

How to get a Magic 30-year anniversary promo card

All MTG 30-year anniversary promo cards will be sent to local game stores, which are available for prerelease events. It is up to each LGS how the promos are distributed. Players can also seek to obtain singles on the secondary market.

All MTG 30-year anniversary promo cards and sets

A total of eight MTG sets will offer 30-year anniversary promo cards with that set’s prerelease event at an LGS. Most of the promo cards are in English, except for seven that were printed in other languages. The MTG promo cards printed in other languages were done intentionally, signifying Magic as a global game, and won’t get printed in English. Some cards will feature new art and flavor text.

Dominaria United promo cards

A total of three Magic 30-year anniversary promo cards were printed for the DMU prerelease events.

Serra Angel Ball Lightning Fyndhorn Elves

Serra Angel : Originally printed in 1993 from the Alpha set.

: Originally printed in 1993 from the Alpha set. Ball Lightning : Originally printed in 1994 from The Dark set.

: Originally printed in 1994 from The Dark set. Fyndhorn Elves: Originally printed in 1995 from Ice Age, and is in German.

The Brothers’ War promo cards

A total of four Magic 30-year anniversary promo cards were printed for the BRO prerelease events.

Wall of Roots Wood Elves Windfall Loyal Retainers

Wall of Roots : Originally printed in 1996 in the Mirage set.

: Originally printed in 1996 in the Mirage set. Wood Elves : Originally printed in 1997 in the Portal set.

: Originally printed in 1997 in the Portal set. Windfall : Originally printed in 1998 in the Urza’s Saga set.

: Originally printed in 1998 in the Urza’s Saga set. Loyal Retainers: Originally printed in 1999 in the Portal Three Kingdoms set and is in Chinese.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One promo cards

A total of four Magic 30-year anniversary promo cards were printed for the ONE prerelease events.

Kor Haven Vindicate Exalted Angel Temple of the False God

Kor Haven : Originally printed in 2000 in the Nemesis set.

: Originally printed in 2000 in the Nemesis set. Vindicate : Originally printed in 2001 in the Apocalypse set, and is in Italian.

: Originally printed in 2001 in the Apocalypse set, and is in Italian. Exalted Angel : Originally printed in 2002 in the Onslaught set.

: Originally printed in 2002 in the Onslaught set. Temple of the False God: Originally printed in 2003 in the Scourge set.

March of the Machine promo cards

A total of three Magic 30-year anniversary promo cards were printed for the March of the Machine prerelease events.

Eternal Witness Chord of Calling Niv-Mizzet, the Firemind

Eternal Witness : Originally printed in 2004 in the Fifth Dawn set.

: Originally printed in 2004 in the Fifth Dawn set. Chord of Calling : Originally printed in 2005 in the Ravnica: City of Guilds set, and is in Portuguese.

: Originally printed in 2005 in the Ravnica: City of Guilds set, and is in Portuguese. Niv–Mizzet, the Firemind: Originally printed in 2006 in the Guildpact set.

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth promo cards

A total of four Magic 30-year anniversary promo cards were printed for The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth prerelease events.

Tarmogoyf Glen Elendra Archmage Acidic Slime Terastodon

Tarmogoyf : Originally printed in 2007 in the Future Sight set, and in Japanese.

: Originally printed in 2007 in the Future Sight set, and in Japanese. Glen Elendra Archmage: Originally printed in 2008 in the Eventide set.

Archmage: Originally printed in 2008 in the Eventide set. Acidic Slime : Originally printed in 2009 in the Magic 2010 set.

: Originally printed in 2009 in the Magic 2010 set. Terastodon: Originally printed in 2010 in the Worldwake set.

Wilds of Eldraine promo cards

A total of four Magic 30-year anniversary promo cards were printed for the Wilds of Eldraine prerelease events.

Hornet Queen Harvester of Souls Kalonian Hydra Goblin Rabblemaster

Hornet Queen : Originally printed in 2011 in the Commander 2011 set, and is in French.

: Originally printed in 2011 in the Commander 2011 set, and is in French. Harvester of Souls : Originally printed in 2012 in the Avacyn Restored set.

: Originally printed in 2012 in the Avacyn Restored set. Kalonian Hydra : Originally printed in 2013 in the Magic 2014 set, and is in Spanish

: Originally printed in 2013 in the Magic 2014 set, and is in Spanish Goblin Rabblemaster: Originally printed in 2014 in the Magic 2015 set.

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan promo cards

A total of four Magic 30-year anniversary promo cards were printed for The Lost Caverns of Ixalan prerelease events.

Dragonlord Atarka Dramatic Reversal Path of Ancestry Beast Whisperer

Dragonlord Atarka : Originally printed in 2015 in the Dragons of Tarkir set.

: Originally printed in 2015 in the Dragons of Tarkir set. Dramatic Reversal : Originally printed in 2016 in the Aether Revolt set.

: Originally printed in 2016 in the Aether Revolt set. Path of Ancestry : Originally printed in 2017 in the Commander 2017 set.

: Originally printed in 2017 in the Commander 2017 set. Beast Whisperer: Originally printed in 2018 in the Guilds of Ravnica set.

Untitled 2024 Quarter one MTG set promo cards

Dovin’s Veto Vito, Thorn of the Dusk Rose Deadly Dispute

A total of four Magic 30-year anniversary promo cards were printed for the unnamed 2024 MTG set that will drop in the first quarter. There is also one promo card from the set that hasn’t been revealed at time of writing.

Dovin’s Veto: Originally printed in 2019 in the Ravnica Allegiance set.

Vito, Thorn of the Dusk Rose: Originally printed in 2020 in the 2021 Core Set.

Deadly Dispute: Originally printed in 2021 in the Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in Forgotten Realms set.

TBA

Other MTG promo cards

WotC will also have additional promo cards released throughout the 30-year Magic anniversary. All competitive players who qualify for the third Pro Tour will get alternative art versions of Mystical Dispute, Thing in the Ice, and Snapcaster Mage. All Pro Tour promo cards have extended art and are foil.

Releasing during the first quarter of 2023 is the Dominaria Remastered set which will have its own set of promos given to local game stores for prerelease events. Promo cards for the set include counterspell, Birds of Paradise, Jester’s Cap, Time Stretch, Taryova, Benthic Druid, Sneak Attack, and Swords to Plowshares. All Dominaria Remasted MTG promo cards have a Retro frame and are foil.