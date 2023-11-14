Best Landcycle cards in Lost Caverns of Ixalan Limited, ranked

The landcycle creatures in Magic: The Gathering’s newest set, Caverns of Ixalan, add versatility and depth to the Limited gameplay the untrained eye might easily overlook.

Landcycle is not a new and exciting ability like Discover, and many players might disregard it as a simple mana fixer. Nothing could be further from the truth. In addition to the aforementioned mana fixing, land cycling thins the deck, which is consequential in a format with only 40 cards. Most importantly, Landcycle allows players to unlock hidden synergies.

From worst to best, these are the five land cycling creatures released for Lost Caverns of Ixalan that you should play in Limited.

5. Rampaging Spiketail

Image via WotC

Mana Cost: 4BB

4BB Type: Creature – Dinosaur

Creature – Dinosaur Rarity: Common

Common Ability: When Rampaging Spiketail enters the battlefield target creature you control gets +2/+0 and gains indestructible until end of turn. Swampcycling Two (Discard this card: Search your library for a Swamp card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.)

As mentioned above, for two generic mana, the player can fix his mana base and thin the deck by searching for a swamp. That’s one less “dead draw” in mid-game stages. Alternatively, if the player draws into Rampaging Spiketail later, the dinosaur works double-duty by offering its services both in offense and defense. It boosts another creature and makes it indestructible, letting it swing fearlessly for damage while it stays behind to defend.

4. Marauding Brinefang

Image via WotC

Mana Cost: 5UU

5UU Type: Creature – Dinosaur

Creature – Dinosaur Rarity: Common

Common Ability: Ward Three. (Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability, an opponent controls, counter it unless that player pays Three.) Islandcycling Two (Discard this card: Search your library for an Island card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.)

Marauding Brinefang is a beast of a finisher for the mid to late stages of the game. Few creatures in this set can fight and live to tell a one-on-one fight against this imposing sea monster. Additionally, its Ward ability makes it extra hard to kill it even if the opponent has a removal spell on hand. Its casting cost of seven mana is very steep, though. If this card is in the player’s opening hand, they should definitely use its Islandcycling ability, or else this giant dinosaur might sit in their hand like a dead card for many turns.

3. Soaring Sandwing

Image via WotC

Mana Cost: 4WW

4WW Type: Creature – Dinosaur

Creature – Dinosaur Rarity: Common

Common Ability: Flying. When Soaring Sandwing enters the battlefield, you gain three life. Plainscycling Two (Two, Discard this card: Search your library for a plains card, reveal it, put it into your hand, the shuffle.)

Limited play is a microcosm of MTG, with its very own gameplay and terminology. “Flying finishers” are as crucial to victory as “bears” and “bombs.” Soaring Sandwing is an excellent finisher with evasion. This dino with wings guarantees three damage per turn, putting your opponent on a clock. Additionally, it gives three points of life when it enters the battlefield, which is not bad.

2. Nurturing Bristleback

Image via WotC

Mana Cost: 5GG

5GG Type: Creature – Dinosaur

Creature – Dinosaur Rarity: Common

Common Ability: When Nurturing Bristleback enters the battlefield, create a 3/3 green Dinosaur creature token. Forestcycling Two. (Two, Discard this card: Search your library for a Forest card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.)

This majestic Dinosaur enters the battlefield with its cute baby dinosaur. Together they make a formidable duo, putting eight power and eight toughness on the board. This green dino is a perfect target for Defossilize, a five-mana common black sorcery that brings a creature back from the graveyard. Ideally, the player dumps Nurturing Bristleback in the graveyard early on in the game with its Forestcycling ability. Then, for only five mana brings it back with its cub onto the battlefield.

1. Seismic Monstrosaur

Image via WotC

Mana Cost: 4RR

4RR Type: Creature – Dinosaur

Creature – Dinosaur Rarity: Common

Common Ability: Trample. 2R, Sacrifice a land: Draw a card. Mountaincycling Two (Two, Discard this card: Search your library for a Mountain card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.)

Seismic Monstrosaur is a perfect creature for mid-game in Limited. For six mana, it is a beefy 6/5 with an important keyword, trample.

But what puts this big, bad, red dinosaur above all other landcycle dinos, is its ability to draw cards while simultaneously activating the Descend ability on other cards. Nobody needs more than seven lands in a game of Limited. Sacking that surplus of lands to draw cards while also activating the Descend mechanic on other creatures is pure malevolent genius.