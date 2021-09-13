All common tribal spells in MTG’s Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

Magic: The Gathering’s latest set, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, is all about five tribal archetypes that are represented by each of the game’s colors.

To complement those tribes, Wizards of the Coast created five common spells that synergize with their color’s respective tribe.

The commonality of these cards and the power level that they have tied specifically to humans, spirits, zombies, vampires, and werewolves makes them uniquely positioned to be highly useful in Limited formats.

Ranging from one to three converted mana cost, these are cards that you’ll likely want to keep an eye out for as you fill out your decks during a draft. Depending on the colors that you choose to play, they could be helpful in executing your strategy.

Here are all of the common tribal spells in MTG’s Innistrad: Midnight Hunt.

Flare of Faith

As the human tribal card, this two-drop instant will buff any creature you cast it on. But if you’re playing a lot of humans, it could be the difference between life and death.

Making a human indestructible, Flare of Faith could be a tricky way for you to keep your opponents from killing off creatures on your side of the board.

Shipwreck Sifters

The Blue common tribal card is made for spirits and is a spirit creature itself. While Shipwreck Sifters doesn’t have an especially powerful body, considering its two-mana cost, it can quickly become a formidable threat if you play a lot of cantrips to discard spirit cards.

At the very least, if you’re running enough spirits, playing Shipwreck Sifters on curve should let you cantrip and use its enter-the-battlefield trigger to put a counter on it.

Crawl from the Cellar

The Black zombie-themed tribal card is a one-drop sorcery that will help you dig through your graveyard.

Costing one mana, this card will be useful in Limited formats when you might end up with one of your bomb threats in the graveyard. While it gives players a little bit of a boost if they control zombies, there will almost certainly be players using the card just to bring back their best creatures if their opponent happens to kill them off.

Neonate’s Rush

Costing three mana, this Red instant doesn’t seem powerful on its surface. One damage to a creature and player has limited usefulness and drawing a card, while good, isn’t necessarily worth everything that’s tied to it.

But if you’re running vampires, this card only costing two-mana could make it more worth your while. It still might be too situational to be worth running in a Limited format, but sometimes the cost reduction of just one mana can make all the difference.

Howl of the Hunt

As the only enchantment of the common tribal cards, this Green aura will be a game-changing trick for people who have werewolves and wolves.

By attacking with a wolf or werewolf, you can bait your opponent into thinking that they have a clear path to attack on their turn. Once they go in for the attack, you can flash Howl of the Hunt in to untap your wolf and buff it as a blocker.

Additionally, the untap ability could come in handy if your opponent tries to tap down your creatures to stymie your offense.