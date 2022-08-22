All cards in MTG August Superdrop 2022

The release of Dominaria United is bringing a new Secret Lair drop with a tribute to Jaya Ballard, a collection of classic frame talismans, and the five original Elder Dragons.

August Superdrop 2022 includes seven different drops. Pre-orders are open from Aug. 22 to Sept. 19. The August Superdrop will release on Nov. 9.

Like other Secret Lairs, drops can be purchased individually or as bundles. The nonfoil bundle is called “Non-stop, Non-foil Bundle” and costs $179.94 and includes all nonfoil versions of each drop. This excludes the Showcase: Dominaria United Textured Foil Edition release because it only comes in foil.

The “Full-of-foils Bundle” costs $289.93 and includes the foil version of each drop.

Players can buy “The Bundle Bundle” for $469.87 to get the foil and nonfoil versions of each drop.

Every drop other than the textured foil one comes with a Magic Arena redemption code for themed card sleeves.

Here are all of the drops in the August Superdrop 2022.

Dan Frazier Is Back Again: The Allied Talismans

Talisman o Unity Talisman of Impulse Talisman of Indulgence Talisman of Dominance Talisman of Progress

Dan Frazier reimagines the allied color talismans. These cards are a great option for Commander decks that tap for either a colorless mana or one of two colors. In a format like Commander where you start with 40 life, taking one damage to fix your colors is reasonable. Frazier brings an old-school look to this five-card drop that costs $29.99 nonfoil and $39.99 foil.

One Retro Frame Talisman of Progress

One Retro Frame Talisman of Dominance

One Retro Frame Talisman of Indulgence

One Retro Frame Talisman of Impulse

One Retro Frame Talisman of Unity

Dan Frazier Is Back Again: The Enemy Talismans

Talisman of Curiosity Talisman of Conviction Talisman of Resilience Talisman of Creativity Talisman of Heirarchy

Frazier gets two different drops, this time showcasing the enemy color talismans. These are useful to have now with the number of enemy color Commanders that were released in Strixhaven: School of Mages and Streets of New Capenna. This drop can be picked up for $29.99 nonfoil and $39.99 foil.

One Retro Frame Talisman of Hierarchy

One Retro Frame Talisman of Creativity

One Retro Frame Talisman of Resilience

One Retro Frame Talisman of Conviction

One Retro Frame Talisman of Curiosity

Imaginary Friends

The Gitrog Monster Pir, Imaginative Rascal Toothy, Imaginary Friend Matter Reshaper

The whimsical Imaginary Friends drop brings adorable interpretations by Jeannie Lynn Paske of Magic Creature cards. Imaginary Friends has a children’s book quality to it and has a collection of popular Commander cards like The Gitrog Monster. This four-card drop is available for $29.99 nonfoil and $39.99 foil.

One Pir, Imaginative Rascal

One Toothy, Imaginary Friend

One The Gitrog Monster

One Matter Reshaper

Artist Series: Victor Adame Minguez

Compost Lord of the Undead Knight of the White Orchid Knight Exemplar

Victor Adame Minguez gets to flex his creative muscles in the Artist Series drop. This four-card release shows off a wide range of settings. From the dusty Mad Max-inspired look of Lord of the Undead to the regal and ornate Knight Exemplar, this drop is a journey across the multiverse. This drop can be purchased for $29.99 nonfoil and $39.99 foil.

One Knight Exemplar

One Knight of the White Orchid

One Lord of the Undead

One Compost

Artist Series: Nils Hamm

Sword of Truth and Justice Contagion Engine Tireless Tracker Deepglow Skate

Longtime Magic artist Nils Hamm brings to life artwork inspired by literary classics. Each card has a quote from a classic book like The Rime of the Ancient Mariner or The Raven. These words are accompanied by storybook art and a collection of four great Commander cards. Each of these cards will find a home in a variety of Commander decks. This drop is available for $29.99 nonfoil and $39.99 foil.

One Deepglow Skate

One Contagion Engine

One Tireless Tracker

One Sword of Truth and Justice

In Memoriam: Jaya Ballard

Repercussion Pyretic Ritual Jaya’s Immolating Inferno Jaya Ballard Pyromancer’s Goggles

Jaya Ballard dies in the Phyrexian conflict in Dominaria United. The legendary pyromancer’s death will be honored in a five-card drop with iconic Red cards. Repercussion is getting its first reprint in this drop. Pyromancer’s Goggles is a powerful Artifact that is a staple in spellslinger strategies. Jaya’s Immolating Inferno and Jaya Ballard have consistently found similar homes in Red aggro builds. This drop is available for $29.99 nonfoil and $39.99 foil.

One Jaya Ballard

One Jaya’s Immolating Inferno

One Pyretic Ritual

One Repercussion

One Pyromancer’s Goggles

Showcase: Dominaria United Textured Foil Edition

Paladia-Mors Vaevictis Asmadi Nicol Bolas Chromium Arcades Sabbath

The five original Elder Dragons return with the showcase textured foil treatment from Streets of New Capenna. The textured foiling process is solid and makes cards stand out amongst others. These cards aren’t good, however. They’re expensive creatures with cumbersome upkeep costs. But they are great pieces of art for cards that inspired the Commander format. This drop is only available in foil for $49.99.

One Textured Foil Showcase Stained Glass Arcades Sabboth

One Textured Foil Showcase Stained Glass Chromium

One Textured Foil Showcase Stained Glass Nicol Bolas

One Textured Foil Showcase Stained Glass Vaevictis Asmadi

One Textured Foil Showcase Stained Glass Palladia-Mors

All images via WotC.