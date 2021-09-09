All banned and restricted cards in Magic: The Gathering

Wizards of the Coast regularly adjusts what Magic: The Gathering cards players can and can’t use in various formats.

The developer bans cards for various reasons. Some cards are banned because they’re “proven to simply be too powerful.” But others might be taken out of a format because their existence plays too great of a role in restricting the game’s meta.

Whatever the reason for a ban, these cards can’t be played or kept in a sideboard for their respective format. On the other hand, a restricted card (which only exists in Vintage) has a limit to the number of copies you may have in a deck.

Here are all of the banned cards in each MTG format. For more information on MTG‘s respective ban lists, you can visit the card game’s official webpage on banned and restricted cards.

Standard

Cauldron Familiar

Escape to the Wilds

Fires of Invention

Lucky Clover

Oko, Thief of Crowns

Omnath, Locus of Creation

Once Upon a Time

Uro, Titan of Nature’s Wrath

Modern

Ancient Den

Arcum’s Astrolabe

Birthing Pod

Blazing Shoal

Bridge From Below

Chrome Mox

Cloudpost

Dark Depths

Deathrite Shaman

Dig Through Time

Dread Return

Eye of Ugin

Faithless Looting

Field of the Dead

Gitaxian Probe

Glimpse of Nature

Golgari Grave-Troll

Great Furnace

Green Sun’s Zenith

Hogaak, Arisen Necropolis

Hypergenesis

Krark-Clan Ironworks

Mental Misstep

Mox Opal

Mycosynth Lattice

Mystic Sanctuary

Oko, Thief of Crowns

Once Upon a Time

PonderPreordain

Punishing Fire

Rite of Flame

Seat of the Synod

Second Sunrise

Seething Song

Sensei’s Divining Top

Simian Spirit Guide

Skullclamp

Splinter Twin

Summer Bloom

Tibalt’s Trickery

Treasure Cruise

Tree of Tales

Umezawa’s Jitte

Uro, Titan of Nature’s Wrath

Vault of Whispers

Vintage

Banned

“Conspiracy” type cards of which there are 25.

Cards that reference “playing for ante” of which there are nine.

“Cards whose art, text, name, or combination thereof that are racially or culturally offensive are banned in all formats.”

Chaos Orb

Falling Star

Shahrazad

Restricted

Ancestral Recall

Balance

Black Lotus

Brainstorm

Chalice of the Void

Channel

Demonic Consultation

Demonic Tutor

Dig Through Time

Flash

Gitaxian Probe

Golgari Grave-Troll

Gush

Imperial Seal

Karn, the Great Creator

Library of Alexandria

Lion’s Eye Diamond

Lodestone Golem

Lotus Petal

Mana Crypt

Mana Vault

Memory Jar

Mental Misstep

Merchant Scroll

Mind’s Desire

Monastery Mentor

Mox Emerald

Mox Jet

Mox Pearl

Mox Ruby

Mox Sapphire

Mystic Forge

Mystical Tutor

Narset, Parter of Veils

Necropotence

Ponder

Sol Ring

Strip Mine

Thorn of Amethyst

Time Vault

Time Walk

Timetwister

Tinker

Tolarian Academy

Treasure Cruise

Trinisphere

Vampiric Tutor

Wheel of Fortune

Windfall

Yawgmoth’s Will

Legacy

“Conspiracy” type cards of which there are 25.

Cards that reference “playing for ante” of which there are nine.

“Cards whose art, text, name, or combination thereof that are racially or culturally offensive are banned in all formats.”

Ancestral Recall

Arcum’s Astrolabe

Balance

Bazaar of Baghdad

Black Lotus

Channel

Chaos Orb

Deathrite Shaman

Demonic Consultation

Demonic Tutor

Dig Through Time

Dreadhorde Arcanist

Earthcraft

Falling Star

Fastbond

Flash

Frantic Search

Gitaxian Probe

Goblin Recruiter

Gush

Hermit Druid

Imperial Seal

Library of Alexandria

Lurrus of the Dream-Den

Mana Crypt

Mana Drain

Mana Vault

Memory Jar

Mental Misstep

Mind Twist

Mind’s Desire

Mishra’s Workshop

Mox Emerald

Mox Jet

Mox Pearl

Mox Ruby

Mox Sapphire

Mystical Tutor

Necropotence

Oath of Druids

Oko, Thief of Crowns

Sensei’s Divining Top

Shahrazad

Skullclamp

Sol Ring

Strip Mine

Survival of the Fittest

Time Vault

Time Walk

Timetwister

Tinker

Tolarian Academy

Treasure Cruise

Underworld Breach

Vampiric Tutor

Wheel of Fortune

Windfall

Wrenn and Six

Yawgmoth’s Bargain

Yawgmoth’s Will

Zirda, the Dawnwaker

