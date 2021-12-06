A22 Enchantment Sanguine Brushstroke enhances MTG drain and gain strategies

Spoilers for the upcoming Alchemy: Innistrad A22 set today included Sanguine Brushstroke, a Magic: The Gathering digital-only Enchantment.

Scheduled to release on Dec. 9, the new Alchemy format will launch in conjunction with 63 digital-only MTG Arena cards from the Alchemy: Innistrad A22 supplemental set. Sanguine Brushstroke, a three-cost Mono-Black Enchantment that thrives within drain and gain strategies, was revealed today by TSM Numot the Nummy on Twitter.

Sanguine Brushstroke

Image via WotC

CMC: 1BB

Type: Enchantment

Rarity: Rare

ETB ability: When Sanguine Brushstroke enters the battlefield, create a Blood token and Conjure a card named Blood Artist onto the battlefield.

Ability: Whenever you sacrifice a Blood token, each opponent loses one life and you gain one life.

Sanguine Brushstroke is an overall solid Enchantment, synergizing vampire tribal with drain and gain. Summoning Blood Artist, a two-drop vampire from MTG Arena Jumpstart, adds to Sanguine Brushstroke’s value by draining and gaining whenever it or another creature dies.

Image via WotC

Conjure is a digital-only Magic mechanic that typically summons a card onto the battlefield or puts it into a player’s hand. With Sanguine Brushstroke, Conjure summons Blood Artist onto the battlefield while also creating a Blood token.

Anje, Maid of Dishonor

Sanguine Brushstroke contains a good amount of overall value and has solid synergy with vampire tribal cards like Anje, Maid of Dishonor. Its three-mana cost could hurt the Enchantment’s playability in most builds, but it should find a home within a Red and Black vampire tribal deck that uses the drain and gain strategy as an alternative win condition.

You can test out Sanguine Brushstroke within the Alchemy and Historic formats when Alchemy: Innistrad A22 is released via MTG Arena on Dec. 9.