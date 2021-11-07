7 Best Innistrad: Crimson Vow Limited removal and combat tricks

Know what to pick and what to skip in Draft.

The Innistrad: Crimson Vow set contains a number of decent Magic: The Gathering removal cards that can help swing a Limited match in your favor.

Removal and combat tricks can play an integral role within a Limited deck. They typically aren’t first picks but can take priority in Draft when you know the direction of your build. In addition to staple removal spells, there’s the returning Exploit mechanic within Innistrad: Crimson Vow (VOW) that can serve as a form of removal on creatures. When it comes to straight removal or combat tricks, though, there are seven cards within the VOW Limited format that every player should keep an eye out for.

Valorous Stance

Valorous Stance

Valorous Stance is a modal Instant at 1W. Destroying a creature with a power of four or greater typically isn’t that good within the Limited format. Creatures in VOW, however, are beefy and can scale in power, making removal a better option. Pair that with possibly giving one of your creatures Indestructible, and Valorous Stance makes for a powerful Instant in the color White.

Fierce Retribution

Fierce Retribution

Using the new VOW mechanic Cleave, Fierce Retribution can take out any creature upon paying the Cleave cost or just an attacking creature for 1W. The Cleave cost is steep (5W) and will slot into Midrange and Control builds better than Aggro.

Wash Away

Wash Away

Wash Away is a Blue Instant that also uses the Cleave mechanic. A player can pay one Blue mana to counter a spell that wasn’t cast from your opponent’s hand. There’s also the option of paying 1UU as the Cleave cost to counter target spell without a downside. Any deck playing Blue will want at least one copy of Wash Away.

Witness the Future

Witness the Future

Witness the Future is a useful Sorcery spell that shuffles up to four target cards from your graveyard into your library. You then get to look at the top four cards and put one of those cards in your hand. The others get put on the bottom of the library in random order. Witness the Future does not get exiled, but goes to your graveyard.

Two or more copies of Witness the Future in a Control build can lead to the Sorcery spell being cast multiple times throughout a match, allowing that player to cherry-pick whatever cards they want or need. It’s not technically a trick but can deceptively act like one.

Hero’s Downfall

Hero’s Downfall

A staple removal spell within the Limited format, Hero’s Downfall can take out a creature or planeswalker for 1BB. The Black removal spell is also at Instant speed.

Rending Flame

Dealing five damage to a target creature or planeswalker for 2R at Instant speed is great within the Limited format. As an added bonus, Rendering Flame will deal an extra two damage to your opponent if the target creature was a spirit.

Massive Might

Massive Might

Massive Might is a good upgraded one-drop combat trick in Green. At Instant speed, you can pump a creature +2/+2 and give it the keyword Trample until the end of the turn.

Images via WotC, Magic: The Gathering.