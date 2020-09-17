3 fun decks from MTG Zendikar Rising Early Access event

Plan out what decks to try out in the new set.

Magic: The Gathering content creators got a chance to try out Zendikar Rising before its official release on Arena today, showcasing the Limited environment and provide a glimpse into the new Standard format. Zendikar Rising releases on Sept. 17 on Arena and Sept. 25 on tabletop.

Many streamers were interested in trying out the new party mechanic and test its powerlevel, while some wanted to see just how broken landfall is. Here are three interesting decks from the Early Access streamer event.

CovertGoBlue – Dimir Rogues

“The One in Best-of-One” CovertGoBlue spent a considerable amount of time trying out Dimir Rogues in Standard. Rogues are one of the heavily supported tribes within Zendikar Rising. The deck put up results and has some interesting lines of play. The all-star of the deck is Thieves’ Guild Enforcer which was introduced in Core Set 2021. The card already found a home in Dimir Flash builds, but now it has a stronger shell with better Rogue synergies. Zareth San, the Trickster is a new legendary creature that is excellent in this deck. Since this deck wants to mill the opponent Zareth San should get you a strong creature when his second ability goes off.

CGB did have some clunky opening hands. Without shock lands, two-color aggressive decks are going to sometimes end up keeping some slower hands.

Decklist

Four Brazen Borrower

Four Clearwater Pathway

Two Concerted Defense

Four Drown in the Loch

Two Glasspool Mimic

Four Merfolk Windrobber

Four Nighthawk Scavenger

Four Rankle, Master of Pranks

Four Soaring Thought-Thief

Four Thieves’ Guild Enforcer

Three Zareth San, the Trickster

One Zulaport Duelist

Three Agadeem’s Awakening

Seven Island

Five Swamp

One Castle Locthwain

Four Fabled Passage

Reid Duke – Mono-Green Stompy

MTG legend Reid Duke messed around with a powerful Mono-Green Stompy list. The already powerful deck received a handful of new cards to boost its power level. Lotus Cobra is an all-star inclusion in green decks. From landfall to stompy, Lotus Cobra is becoming an easy four-of in these decks. Oran-Rief Ooze was a particularly strong card. It can grow Yorvo, Lord of Garenbrig or Scavenging Ooze to a point where they alone become lethal threats

Decklist

One Bonders’ Enclave

Two Gemrazer

Four Kazandu Mammoth

Four Lotus Cobra

Four Oran-Rief Ooze

Four Questing Beast

Four Scavenging Ooze

Four Swarm Shambler

Four Turntimber Symbiosis

Two Wildborn Preserver

Two Yorvo, Lord of Garenbrig

Four Primal Might

Four Stonecoil Serpent

13 Forest

Two Fabled Passage

Two Castle Garenbrig

Saffron Olive – Bant Party

MTG Goldfish’s Saffron Olive tried out the new party mechanic in a Bant Party deck. Party is a mechanic with a lot of divided opinions. Some people think party is strong, while others think it will put up no results in Standard. Saffron Olive struggled against decks running plenty of board wipe effects. Linvala, Shield of Sea Gate performed well by protecting his party from board wipes but sometimes that wasn’t enough. When a full party is assembled the deck can suddenly win. The cost reduction from party provides significant amounts of value.

Four Archpriest of Iona

Two Barrin, Tolarian Archmage

Four Base Camp

Four Branchloft Pathway

One Emeria’s Call

Two Journey to Oblivion

Two Kabira Takedown

Four Linvala, Shield of Sea Gate

Two Niambi, Esteemed Speaker

Four Nimble Trapfinder

One Sea Gate Restoration

Two Sejiri Shelter

Four Spoils of Adventure

Four Squad Commander

Four Tajuru Paragon

Two Tazri, Beacon of Unity

Four Temple of Enlightenment

Two Plains

One Forest

Three Island

Four Fabled Passage

SIDEBOARD

Three Concerted Defense

Three Glass Casket

Two Journey to Oblivion

Two Mystical Dispute

One Negate

Three Scavenging Ooze

One Shepherd of Heroes

You can try out these decks when Zendikar Rising releases on Sept. 17 on Arena.