17 MTG Arena Alchemy nerfs and buffs go live after Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty launch

A total of 17 MTG Arena digital-only cards in the Alchemy and Historic formats were hit with balance changes after the launch of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, improving zombie tribal themes while also unbanning Fires of Invention.
The 17 buffs and nerfs applied to the Alchemy and Historic formats are a prelude to new digital-only MTG Arena cards that are expected to arrive around six weeks after the launch of Kamigawa: Neon Nights (NEO). All adjustments went live on Feb. 24, hitting overpowered cards like Town-Razer Tyrant, unbanning Fires of Invention, and improving zombie tribal themes within both digital MTG formats.
Here are the 17 nerfs and buffs applied to MTG Arena cards within the Alchemy and Historic formats via WotC.
- Fires of Invention: Unbanned in Historic
- Fires of Invention: Cost increased from 3R to 4R
- Town-Razer Tyrant: Target non-basic land permanent ability shifted from upkeep to end of step
- Vega, the Watcher: Added Ward two
- Sinister Reflection: Changed cost from UU to 1U
- Tireless Angler: Triggers when an Island or a Swamp enters the battlefield, instead of just an Island
- Tibalt, Wicked Tormentor: Second loyalty ability now deals four damage instead of three damage
- Gitrog, Horror of Zhava: Removed the option for an opponent to sacrifice a token creature
- Cosmos Charger: Cost reduced from 3U to 2U
- Cosmos Charger: Basic stats increased from 3/2 to 3/3
- Alrund, God of the Cosmos: Increased card reveal from two to three
- Hakka, Whispering Raven: Basic stats were increased from 2/3 to 3/3
- Skull Skab: Players can now Exploit any card via the nontoken restriction getting removed
- Stitched Assistant: Cost reduced from 2U to 1U
- Stitched Assistant: Scry increased from one to two and base stats increased from 2/1 to 3/2
- Sepulcher Ghoul: Basic stats increased from 2/1 to 2/2
- Narfi, Betrayer King: cost reduced from 3UB to 2UB
- Hobbling Zombie: Cost reduced from 2B to 1B
- Falcon Abomination: Gained the MTG keyword Flash
- Death-Priest of Myrkul: Mana cost on triggered ability removed
- Death-Priest of Myrkul: Basic stats increased from 2/2 to 3/3
- Cobbler Lancer: Ability cost reduced from 3U to 1U