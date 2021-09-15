12 Best MID Limited cheap combat tricks and removal at Common and Uncommon

Gain an advantage over your opponent and know what they may be playing against you.

Instant Magic: The Gathering combat tricks and removal spells can make or break an Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Limited deck build.

Humans fighting back the creatures that stir in the night is the theme of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt (MID). Creature-heavy builds rely upon solid combat tricks to gain an advantage over their opponent while tempo and slower decks use cheap removal to prevent those tricks from ever taking place. From burning an opponent directly to -13/-13 stats, here are the 12 best MID Limited Common/Uncommon rarity combat tricks and removal cards.

Blessed Defiance

Blessed Defiance

Taking combat tricks to a whole new level in the Magic color White is Blessed Defiance. The Instant spell pumps your target creature +2/+0 and gives it Lifelink. Blessed Defiance provides essential Lifegain when your life total is low, can take out an opponent’s larger sized creature, and creates a 1/1 spirit token with Flying if your creature dies in combat. It’s also a solid trick to put on an attacking Decayed zombie token in a sacrifice build while also slotting nicely into a number of other archetypes.

Moonrager’s Slash

Moonrager’s Slash

Moonrager’s Slash is a one-drop nightmare in builds that want it to be night. Werewolf RG and beatdown RW will both want multiple copies of this Red Instant spell. Moonrager’s Slash is best when saved for those last lethal points needed but can work to clear a path for early Aggro strategies.

Lunar Frenzy

Lunar Frenzy

Best within creature decks pushing for those final lethal points, Lunar Frenzy can win games by providing its target creature with First Strike and Trample. The Instant can also remove unintended blockers in a pinch if mana was left up to turn “day” into “night.”

Bladebrand

Bladebrand

Bladebrand is a two-drop Black Instant that pairs well with the colors White and Red. At a Common rarity, Bladebrand gives its target Deathtouch until the end of the turn. With a number of Red spells pinging for damage, adding Bladebrand opens multiple opportunities for a deadly combo.

The Instant is also a good backup plan for countered or matched combat tricks. And Bladebrand draws a card as a sweet value bonus.

Ritual of Hope

Ritual of Hope

Ritual of Hope is a bomb within go-wide builds like GW and can get splashed in BU. The two-drop White Instant pumps the entire team for +1/+1 and synergizes with the MID mechanic Coven. Should at least three creatures have different powers, Ritual of Hope pumps all your creatures on the battlefield for +2/+1.

Play with Fire

Play with Fire

Deal two damage to any target via Play with Fire. The one-drop Red Uncommon deals two damage to any target and provides Scry when that damage hits an opponent to face. It’s a solid finisher burn spell with an upside should you have to use it earlier.

Startle

Startle

Reducing a creature’s power by two, Startle is a solid Blue combat trick packed with value. The Instant is great against creature-heavy builds, synergizes with BU zombie decks, and draws a card. At the cost of two-mana, Startle is an MID Common worth grabbing multiple copies of.

Sacred Fire

Sacred Fire

Sacred Fire likely won’t see too much play in Standard but it slots perfectly into an RW MID Limited build. The multicolor Instant deals two damage to any target, including an opponent, and gains you two life. It also has a Flashback cost, although costly, that could get included as a splash spell within UR builds.

Stolen Vitality

Stolen Vitality

Stolen Vitality slots into the Aggro and creature-heavy MID builds by pumping the target +3/+1. Normally this type of spell is mediocre at best. The Common Red Instant also gives that target creature Trample if it is your turn, and First Strike if it’s your opponent’s turn. For two mana, the versatile Stolen Vitality is another Common worth grabbing multiple copies of if possible.

Infernal Grasp

Infernal Grasp

Cheap Black removal that destroys any target creature returns in the form of Infernal Grasp. Due to the low cost, players must pay two life points as well to cast the spell. Life points are a resource and spending two of them to kill any size creature is more than often worth the price.

Duel for Dominance

Duel for Dominance

The color Green continues its fight against another creature theme with Duel for Dominance. The two-drop Instant has a creature you control, fight your opponent’s creature. It also snuck in an added bonus via Coven, that can pump your creature +1/+1 before they fight. Your creature also keeps the counter should it survive.

Olivia’s Midnight Ambush

Olivia’s Midnight Ambush

Olivia’s Midnight Ambush is a two-drop that applies -2/-2 to a target creature. Two mana for a -2/-2 is a steep in price, which is why the MID Instant has an added bonus. If it is night, Olivia’s Midnight Ambush hits that target creature for -13/-13 instead.

