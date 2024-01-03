Monster Hunter World Trophy list: All achievements

Monster Hunter World is an action RPG with plenty of achievements to earn while playing. Here, we have listed all achievements and trophies in Monster Hunter World and how to earn each.
Monster Hunter World released to acclaim from players and reviewers alike, receiving further support post launch and still maintaining relevancy among fans even years later. If you are a completionist looking for your next task or simply trying to see the progress toward a specific achievement, below are all the trophies in Monster Hunter World.
All Achievements in Monster Hunter World
There are 49 total achievements in the base Monster Hunter World game, each listed below along with the requirements to unlock the achievement:
|Achievement
|Requirements
|Welcome to the New World
|Earn the right to take on two-star assignments.
|Nothing Stops This Commission
|Earn the right to take on three-star assignments.
|Defender of Astera
|Earn the right to take on four-star assignments.
|Into the Deep
|Earn the right to take on five-star assignments.
|The Empress of the Highlands
|Earn the right to take on seven-star assignments.
|One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall
|Earn the right to take on eight-star assignments.
|The Sapphire Star
|Solve the mystery of Elder Crossing.
|Death Begets Life
|Successfully guide Zorah Magdaros.
|A Hunter’s Life For Me
|Complete 50 optional quests.
|An Inquisitive Mind
|Complete your first investigation.
|The Franchise Hunter
|Complete 50 investigations.
|Step into the Arena
|Complete your first Arena quest.
|Nowhere to go but Up
|Complete 50 Arena quests.
|New World Settler
|Establish five camps.
|Art of Camouflage
|Escape the Jagras pack by hiding in shrubbery.
|Angling for a Bite
|Catch your first fish.
|Mmm, So Tasty!
|Cook your first well-done steak.
|The Bigger They Are
|Mount your first monster.
|A Living Fossil
|Capture the fish known as the living fossil.
|Snuggles for All
|Capture a fluffy, snuggly creature.
|Bristles for All
|Capture a stiff, bristly creature.
|Rainbow Bright
|Capture a creature that glitters like a rainbow.
|Commissioned Work
|Obtain 100,000 Research Points.
|Bourgeois Hunter
|Possess 1,000,000 Zenny.
|Impregnable Defense
|Obtain five rare pieces of armor.
|Power is Everything
|Obtain five rare weapons.
|Movin’ On Up
|Move into an upgraded room.
|First Friends
|Befriend your first Tailrider
|Bosom Buddies
|Raise the proficiency of any Palico Gadget to level 10.
|Monster Ph.D.
|Max out the research level for many monsters.
|Temper Temper
|Hunt your first tempered monster.
|Indomitable
|Hunt 50 tempered monsters.
|Miniature Crown
|Record your first miniature crown for monsters that appear from low or high rank.
|Miniature Crown Collector
|Obtain a miniature crown for 10 or more monsters that appear from low or high rank.
|Miniature Crown Master
|Obtain a miniature crown for many monsters in your hunting log.
|Giant Crown
|Record your first silver crown or higher for monsters that appear low or high rank.
|Giant Crown Collector
|Obtain a gold crown for 10 or more monsters that appear from low or high rank.
|Giant Crown Master
|Obtain a gold crown for many monsters in your hunting log.
|Capture Novice
|Capture your first monster.
|Capture Pro
|Capture 50 monsters.
|Elderslayer
|Slay 50 elder dragons.
|Monster Slayer
|Hunt 100 large monsters.
|HELP!
|Fire an SOS flare for the first time.
|I Am the Reinforcements
|Respond to an SOS flare and help complete 10 quests.
|Hunters United
|Complete a quest via multiplayer.
|Hunters United Forever
|Complete 100 quests via multiplayer.
|Spreading the Word
|Collect over 50 Guild Cards.
|Established Hunter
|Reach hunter rank 100.