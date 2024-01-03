Monster Hunter World Trophy list: All achievements

Monster Hunter World is an action RPG with plenty of achievements to earn while playing. Here, we have listed all achievements and trophies in Monster Hunter World and how to earn each.

Monster Hunter World released to acclaim from players and reviewers alike, receiving further support post launch and still maintaining relevancy among fans even years later. If you are a completionist looking for your next task or simply trying to see the progress toward a specific achievement, below are all the trophies in Monster Hunter World.

All Achievements in Monster Hunter World

Hunters fighting a monster in Monster Hunter: World
From completing quests to answering SOS messages, there are plenty of ways to unlock achievements | Image by Capcom.

There are 49 total achievements in the base Monster Hunter World game, each listed below along with the requirements to unlock the achievement:

AchievementRequirements
Welcome to the New WorldEarn the right to take on two-star assignments.
Nothing Stops This CommissionEarn the right to take on three-star assignments.
Defender of AsteraEarn the right to take on four-star assignments.
Into the DeepEarn the right to take on five-star assignments.
The Empress of the HighlandsEarn the right to take on seven-star assignments.
One Shall Stand, One Shall FallEarn the right to take on eight-star assignments.
The Sapphire StarSolve the mystery of Elder Crossing.
Into the DeepEarn the right to take on five-star assignments.
Death Begets LifeSuccessfully guide Zorah Magdaros.
A Hunter’s Life For MeComplete 50 optional quests.
An Inquisitive MindComplete your first investigation.
The Franchise HunterComplete 50 investigations.
Step into the ArenaComplete your first Arena quest.
Nowhere to go but UpComplete 50 Arena quests.
New World SettlerEstablish five camps.
Art of CamouflageEscape the Jagras pack by hiding in shrubbery.
Angling for a BiteCatch your first fish.
Mmm, So Tasty!Cook your first well-done steak.
The Bigger They AreMount your first monster.
A Living FossilCapture the fish known as the living fossil.
Snuggles for AllCapture a fluffy, snuggly creature.
Bristles for AllCapture a stiff, bristly creature.
Rainbow BrightCapture a creature that glitters like a rainbow.
Commissioned WorkObtain 100,000 Research Points.
Bourgeois HunterPossess 1,000,000 Zenny.
Impregnable DefenseObtain five rare pieces of armor.
Power is EverythingObtain five rare weapons.
Movin’ On UpMove into an upgraded room.
First FriendsBefriend your first Tailrider
Bosom BuddiesRaise the proficiency of any Palico Gadget to level 10.
Monster Ph.D.Max out the research level for many monsters.
Temper TemperHunt your first tempered monster.
IndomitableHunt 50 tempered monsters.
Miniature CrownRecord your first miniature crown for monsters that appear from low or high rank.
Miniature Crown CollectorObtain a miniature crown for 10 or more monsters that appear from low or high rank.
Miniature Crown MasterObtain a miniature crown for many monsters in your hunting log.
Giant CrownRecord your first silver crown or higher for monsters that appear low or high rank.
Giant Crown CollectorObtain a gold crown for 10 or more monsters that appear from low or high rank.
Giant Crown MasterObtain a gold crown for many monsters in your hunting log.
Capture NoviceCapture your first monster.
Capture ProCapture 50 monsters.
ElderslayerSlay 50 elder dragons.
Monster SlayerHunt 100 large monsters.
HELP!Fire an SOS flare for the first time.
I Am the ReinforcementsRespond to an SOS flare and help complete 10 quests.
Hunters UnitedComplete a quest via multiplayer.
Hunters United ForeverComplete 100 quests via multiplayer.
Spreading the WordCollect over 50 Guild Cards.
Established HunterReach hunter rank 100.

