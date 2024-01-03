How to get Monster Bone M in Monster Hunter World

Just when you thought you had some lying around.

Monster Bone M is a crafting essential in Monster Hunter World. It’s also one of the more overlooked crafting materials in the game, as most players don’t realize they need this resource until they’re faced with needing loads.

Though there’s a chance you might already have plenty of Monster Bone M in your inventory, as you get plenty of them while completing all story quests, finding them in a time of need can be a real challenge.

What is Monster Bone M used for in Monster Hunter World?

Monster Bone M is a crafting material in Monster Hunter World. This material can appear as a requirement while crafting armor, weapons, and various upgrades. When I first needed Monster Bone M, I had a few in my inventory. However, after I got more into crafting, I had to start specifically looking for it, which led me to narrow down spawns.

Just when you need it, you won’t have any. Image by Capcom

Where to get Monster Bone M in Monster Hunter World

Monster Bone M randomly drops from specific large monsters in the low-rank category. To get Monster Bone M, focus on the following monsters:

Barroth at Wildspire Waste

Jyuratodus at Wildspire Waste

Pukei-Pukei at Ancient Forest or Wildspire Waste

Tobi-Kadachi at Ancient Forest

Alternatively, you can also check Hunter’s Notes and find other monsters that drop Monster Bone M as a reward. Completing these optional quests might also come with other rewards, making your search more worthwhile.

If you’d like to speed up your farming process, you can fast-travel to another map so the monsters you just battled can respawn. Once you perfect this routine, you’ll accumulate more Monster Bone M than you asked for in no time. Happy hunting.