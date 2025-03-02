How to get Commission Ticket in Monster Hunter Wilds

Commission Tickets are special items in Monster Hunter Wilds used to make certain armor sets you can’t make anywhere else. The armor might not be helpful, but they are nice pieces to use as layered armor or for man-made challenges while playing.

Finding this elusive ticket is more complicated than it sounds, though, as you will need a lot of luck and willpower to come across one when you need several to complete an entire set. So, where should you get started?

Where to find a Commission Ticket in Monster Hunter Wilds

After unlocking High Rank in Monster Hunter Wilds, you’ll unlock a new home base store known as the Support Ship in Windward Plains. By using this ship, you can have them periodically go out to find random items from a list of four different types, which include:

Any : A balanced selection of items.

: A balanced selection of items. Medicinal Items : Mostly comprised of highly effective medicinal items.

: Mostly comprised of highly effective medicinal items. Equipment Materials : Mostly comprised of materials for forging weapons and armor

: Mostly comprised of materials for forging weapons and armor Misc Items: Mostly comprised of special items, such as equipment, hunting items, and trade-in items.

By selecting the Misc items option, you have a small chance of the ship bringing back a Commission Ticket each time it returns to the dock. There is no guarantee this will happen, however, and you’ll need to hope that RNG is on your side when it does return to have at least one ticket.

There is no other way to get the Commission Ticket in-game, and it can take an hour for the ship to land and take off before returning. You can check to see if the vessel has docked via the main world map, where a symbol on the Windward Plains will appear beside it depending on whether it is at the base camp. Keep an eye out at all times, as you’ll never know when it comes and goes with new items.

What is the Commission Ticket used for in Monster Hunter Wilds?

The Commission Ticket has a few uses, but it is mainly used to forge a couple of weapons and armor pieces. These include the following:

Jawblade I (Great Sword)

Paladin Lance I

Giant Jawblade

Bale Spear

Commission Vambraces a

Commission Mail a

Commission Helm a

Commission Graves a

Commission Coil a

You’ll need one Commission ticket for each of these items except the Giant Jawblade and Babel Spear, for which you need two.

