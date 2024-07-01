Image Credit: Bethesda

Images via Scopely. Remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Monopoly Go

New Culinary Stars Monopoly GO rewards and milestones guide

A new tournament during Prize Drop means a fresh opportunity for Peg-E Tokens.

Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Jul 1, 2024 08:42 am

The new edition of the Culinary Stars tournament in Monopoly GO is very similar to the first one we had a few days ago, which is almost the same as Slice and Dice, which just ended. The only difference is how the Peg-E Tokens are spread across the milestones.

The number of dice and Sticker Packs is the same as in the last two Monopoly GO tournaments. In this new version of Culinary Stars, though, some Peg-E Tokens in the middle milestones are now spread more evenly between the early and later milestones. This means you’ll get better rewards early and late in the event, while the middle part will feel a little less rewarding. Here’s our full guide on Culinary Stars, July edition.

Full list of Culinary Stars rewards and milestones

MilestonesRewardsPoints to unlock
135 Dice rolls50
2Green Sticker pack40
3Seven Peg-E tokens80
4High Roller for five minutes120
510 Peg-E tokens140
6100 Dice rolls150
715 Peg-E tokens130
8Orange Sticker pack160
9150 Peg-E tokens180
1015 Peg-E tokens200
11Pink Sticker pack250
12175 Dice rolls225
1325 Peg-E tokens275
14Blue Sticker packs300
15275 Dice rolls400
16Cash375
1730 Peg-E tokens425
18Cash500
19400 Dice rolls600
20Bank Heist for 25 minutes650
21Blue Sticker pack550
2250 Peg-E tokens700
23Cash800
24675 Dice rolls1,000
25Cash900
26100 Peg-E tokens1,300
27Cash1,500
28Cash Boost for 10 minutes1,600
29Cash1,800
301,300 Dice rolls2,000

This event features a total of 3,110 dice, 257 Peg-E Tokens, and two four-star sticker packs, which can help improve your sticker count of the Monopoly Games album. But it’s not very appealing since there’s no five-star pack or exclusive token. You can still use Culinary Stars to keep rolling for the solo event and land on different scoring squares to avoid wasting your dice.

As mentioned earlier, you’ll find more valuable Peg-E Tokens early and late in the event. Especially at Milestone 26, you can get 100 tokens, and the last milestone of Culinary Stars offers a huge 1,300 dice. So, if possible, play Culinary Stars all the way to the end without worrying too much about the leaderboards.

Mr. Monopoly shuffling Chance Monopoly Go cards
Plenty of rewards await you. Image via Scopely

Is Culinary Stars worth it in Monopoly GO?

If you think you can finish Culinary Stars and get all the Peg-E tokens and dice, especially the last milestone with 1,300 rolls, roll aggressively. Otherwise, the event is short and doesn’t offer as many dice compared to recent tournaments, which had up to 4,000 or 6,000 dice in two-day tournaments. The early milestones don’t give enough Peg-E tokens to make up for the dice you might miss if you use them on Prize Drop.

You won’t get as many dice in Prize Drop rewards as you would in a tournament with more dice. If you can’t finish Culinary Stars, save your dice for the solo event or the next tournament after the Prize Drop is over. It’s better to build up your dice bank slowly and get close to thousands of dice than to spend them all in one event and not finish it. Save your dice to complete future events, especially solo ones, which are usually more rewarding than tournaments.

I don’t recommend playing for the top of the leaderboards in Culinary Stars after completing all milestones. The dice and sticker pack rewards you get for extra rolls aren’t worth it. You usually spend more dice than you earn back, and it’s too early in the Monopoly Games album to spend dice aggressively for five-star packs. You’ll likely get more of these packs for fewer dice in future events. So, playing slow is a better and more sustainable strategy for Culinary Stars and the entire album.

When is the next Monopoly GO tournament?

The next Monopoly GO tournament likely starts tomorrow around 3pm CT, right after Prize Drop ends. Since Peg-E will be over, the tournament probably won’t have tokens as rewards but more dice and sticker packs instead. If you’re not interested in completing the Prize Drop today, save your dice for tomorrow’s tournament, which will likely be a generic but generous one.

