New Culinary Stars Monopoly GO rewards and milestones guide

The new edition of the Culinary Stars tournament in Monopoly GO is very similar to the first one we had a few days ago, which is almost the same as Slice and Dice, which just ended. The only difference is how the Peg-E Tokens are spread across the milestones.

The number of dice and Sticker Packs is the same as in the last two Monopoly GO tournaments. In this new version of Culinary Stars, though, some Peg-E Tokens in the middle milestones are now spread more evenly between the early and later milestones. This means you’ll get better rewards early and late in the event, while the middle part will feel a little less rewarding. Here’s our full guide on Culinary Stars, July edition.

Full list of Culinary Stars rewards and milestones

Milestones Rewards Points to unlock 1 35 Dice rolls 50 2 Green Sticker pack 40 3 Seven Peg-E tokens 80 4 High Roller for five minutes 120 5 10 Peg-E tokens 140 6 100 Dice rolls 150 7 15 Peg-E tokens 130 8 Orange Sticker pack 160 9 150 Peg-E tokens 180 10 15 Peg-E tokens 200 11 Pink Sticker pack 250 12 175 Dice rolls 225 13 25 Peg-E tokens 275 14 Blue Sticker packs 300 15 275 Dice rolls 400 16 Cash 375 17 30 Peg-E tokens 425 18 Cash 500 19 400 Dice rolls 600 20 Bank Heist for 25 minutes 650 21 Blue Sticker pack 550 22 50 Peg-E tokens 700 23 Cash 800 24 675 Dice rolls 1,000 25 Cash 900 26 100 Peg-E tokens 1,300 27 Cash 1,500 28 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 1,600 29 Cash 1,800 30 1,300 Dice rolls 2,000

This event features a total of 3,110 dice, 257 Peg-E Tokens, and two four-star sticker packs, which can help improve your sticker count of the Monopoly Games album. But it’s not very appealing since there’s no five-star pack or exclusive token. You can still use Culinary Stars to keep rolling for the solo event and land on different scoring squares to avoid wasting your dice.

As mentioned earlier, you’ll find more valuable Peg-E Tokens early and late in the event. Especially at Milestone 26, you can get 100 tokens, and the last milestone of Culinary Stars offers a huge 1,300 dice. So, if possible, play Culinary Stars all the way to the end without worrying too much about the leaderboards.

Plenty of rewards await you. Image via Scopely

Is Culinary Stars worth it in Monopoly GO?

If you think you can finish Culinary Stars and get all the Peg-E tokens and dice, especially the last milestone with 1,300 rolls, roll aggressively. Otherwise, the event is short and doesn’t offer as many dice compared to recent tournaments, which had up to 4,000 or 6,000 dice in two-day tournaments. The early milestones don’t give enough Peg-E tokens to make up for the dice you might miss if you use them on Prize Drop.

You won’t get as many dice in Prize Drop rewards as you would in a tournament with more dice. If you can’t finish Culinary Stars, save your dice for the solo event or the next tournament after the Prize Drop is over. It’s better to build up your dice bank slowly and get close to thousands of dice than to spend them all in one event and not finish it. Save your dice to complete future events, especially solo ones, which are usually more rewarding than tournaments.

I don’t recommend playing for the top of the leaderboards in Culinary Stars after completing all milestones. The dice and sticker pack rewards you get for extra rolls aren’t worth it. You usually spend more dice than you earn back, and it’s too early in the Monopoly Games album to spend dice aggressively for five-star packs. You’ll likely get more of these packs for fewer dice in future events. So, playing slow is a better and more sustainable strategy for Culinary Stars and the entire album.

When is the next Monopoly GO tournament?

The next Monopoly GO tournament likely starts tomorrow around 3pm CT, right after Prize Drop ends. Since Peg-E will be over, the tournament probably won’t have tokens as rewards but more dice and sticker packs instead. If you’re not interested in completing the Prize Drop today, save your dice for tomorrow’s tournament, which will likely be a generic but generous one.

